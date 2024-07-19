Readers' Letters: Today a milkshake, tomorrow a machete - assault isn't funny

The attempt on Donald Trump’s life should give us all pause, believes reader

Like many people, I chuckled when Nigel Farage was hit on the face and upper body by a flying milkshake during last month's general election campaign. Such things are perhaps inevitable when Farage is around and it’s usually good entertainment to see his reaction afterwards.

But the assassination bid on Donald Trump at the weekend has completely altered my way of thinking on this. This should act as a warning to those who believe that egging or “milkshaking” someone is merely a bit of harmless mischief.

Politicians have a right to speak and mix with crowds without the risk of violence, threats or intimidation. The frightening murder of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe in 2022 and the recent attempt on the life of Slovakian leader Robert Fico show that hateful rhetoric from disturbed individuals hiding behind computer screens can often spill out into the real world with devastating consequences. Today's milkshakes can become tomorrow's machetes.

Reform UK party leader Nigel Farage posing with a milkshake doesn't make assault funny, says reader (Picture: Carl Court/Getty Images)

I hope the English and Scottish courts will send a clear message from now on which reflects that such irresponsible behaviour has no place in this world.

A minor slap on the wrist will only embolden and encourage others who perhaps have more nefarious motives.

David Fernandez, Strathaven, South Lanarkshire

Trump for me

It was President Charles de Gaulle who first realised that power accrues to leaders who do the unexpected, and then President Nixon used Henry Kissinger to convince those opposing the USA that he was capable of pushing the nuclear button.

By shaking his fist at his failed assassin, and refusing to be dragged to safety, Donald Trump has sent a clear message to troublemakers.

The sooner he is president of the USA again, the sooner the world will be safer from rogue states, and from those with evil intent toward good world order.

Malcolm Parkin, Kinnesswood, Kinross

Do it yourself

Hearing the SNP going on and on about the “two-child benefit cap” (your report, 17 July) is infuriating. They seem to have learned nothing from past embarrassments and continually put their feet back in it, the eagerness to catch a headline winning over common sense. Who would be fooled by the threat of ''forcing a vote'' in the Commons? The SNP seems to forget their 40 MPs are now nine and their influence zilch.

In any case, they have it within their power to remove the cap the instant they wish to, despite the words of Chris Law of the SNP. The administration running Scotland at present could do so unilaterally, within the rules of devolution, adding it as a bonus payment to those concerned. The only problem is finding the cash to do so.

The UK Government has the same dilemma. Where can they find the cash to do so for ten times the Scots numbers? What must they cut if they are not to burden hardworking people across the UK even more?

Certainly in the case of SNP-run Scotland, there is plenty of scope for cutting, considering their policies and reckless spending on nationalist frivolities over the past years.

Alexander McKay, Edinburgh

A tad premature

John Lloyd must have an extraordinarily high opinion of the new intake of Scottish Labour MPs (Letters, July 16) if he is disappointed that none have yet been appointed to Keir Starmer’s Cabinet.

I cannot think of any organisation where one would recruit a junior member of staff on Friday and then appoint them to a very responsible position on Monday. Give them a chance, John, to first at least find out where their offices are and how to catch the Speaker’s attention in the House of Commons chamber.

Barry Hughes, Edinburgh

Milk and Holyrood

Who would work in an environment so toxic that it feels like the life of a bullied teenager, attacked verbally throughout the day by peers and 24/7 through social media? Where misogyny, racism and sexism is the default position, encouraged by the brays of their colleagues, and televised for an incredulous public to wonder why they have elected a species that give donkeys a bad name? The only pleasant side of the Westminster bubble is the subsidised champagne.

An MP at Westminster spends part of each week in London. This is not such a hardship if you live in Hertfordshire or Surrey, but a considerable journey if you live in Scotland. An MSP at Holyrood spends part of each week in Edinburgh, easily reached by most. At Westminster, adversarial politics ensure deep divisions, puerile rudeness and an unpleasant work atmosphere. Small wonder, then, that the talent pool of prospective MSPs heading for Holyrood is expanding. It is excellent to have more choice of good people, ineffective in the Westminster majority system, with experience and determination to improve Scotland’s chances and choices.

Frances Scott, Edinburgh

Children rejoice

What a can of worms the SNP opened in trying the old oneupmanship technique with regard to human rights and the rights of oppressed people who only want to change their gender!

A previous First Minister of Scotland wanted a simple, straightforward procedure for changing gender. We only had to say “I’m now a woman” and move seamlessly into our new role without fear of prejudice, or indeed, discrimination of any description. Superb, until that discriminatory Westminster put the big foot in and trashed the whole idea. Not only that, but came up with a report which suggested that children should not be prescribed puberty blockers, in a stroke ruining a pipeline of gender change for generations.

Never fear though, where there is a will there is a way. In Scotland we now have the UN Charter for Children’s Rights enshrined into law, something which which will enable the Scottish Parliament to take a fresh go at enabling the young oppressed section of our society to move seamlessly from gender to gender and whatever their hearts desire. Better education, health, entertainment, football team – a brave new world of opportunities beckon.

What next, we wonder, for our forward-thinking government.

Just think, a full two years to tinker with society. Just wonderful.

A Lewis, Coylton, Ayrshire

Airing badly

I was so unhappy to see the photograph of the new advertising stuck to the windows of Edinburgh Airport (Alastair Dalton, 17 July). Greed taking over from style yet again. OK, the airport is busy, but the move to plaster advertising throughout a visually very busy building seems to me counterproductive.

When, many years ago, I was involved in the design of a very small shop I managed to get views out to the Pentlands between the storage units. I thought that important to give a feeling of place. Now it seems we are going to be in a totally internal controlled environment, no views but lots and lots of advertising. How very stylish, how very relaxing!

David Gerrard, Edinburgh

Road ahead

William Loneskie's letter (15 July) touches on what we all know to be a nationwide disgrace – Scotland’s road surfaces.

The various roads department and planners should inspect the sections of the old A8 (A89) through Broxburn which were laid in high quality concrete with adequate substructure and, after 70 years, are still in excellent condition.

Higher specification of new and replacement sections of roadway would be one answer to much of those deteriorating surfaces we encounter daily.

Graeme Wight, Winchburgh, West Lothian

Throwaway idea

An excellent article from Ian Johnston, “We need to face up to the problems plastic is causing” (Perspective, 17 July). He did not do as many eco-warriors would do and blame plastics for all the world's environmental and climate problems but was at pains to point out a list of all the positive places where plastic is essential.

It was ironic that on turning two pages I was met with the heading “Water giant looks to add extra strength”. It was an article about Highland Spring and its intention to increase its turnover from £100 million two years ago to £200 million in five years' time. Thankfully their plastic bottles are fully recyclable, but this does not stop idiots throwing them away. The 20p deposit Lorna Slater was going to impose will never stop people throwing away bottles and other litter.

What is needed is for councils to have wardens and CCTV and impose a fine of £500 on each article of litter. A takeaway box and two bottles? That will be £1,500 please.

A few well-publicised fines and, like magic, the littering problem would be dramatically reduced. The softly softly educational approach over five decades has clearly not worked so let's try the iron fist.

Clark Cross, Linlithgow, West Lothian

Scotland the meek

England has reason, despite losing, to be proud of their Euro 2024 performance. What a contrast to our national side’s manager introducing the worst team in the competition. A team showing temerity and cowardice in the opening match in front of the whole world.

My German friend, like many Germans a Scotophile, contacted me at halftime with the question “Where is Braveheart?” I replied “absent”

H A N McKenzie, Edinburgh

