Donald Trump 'defiant' after assassination attempt as presidential campaign continues

Gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, was killed by Secret Service agents.

Donald Trump has said he will remain “resilient” and “defiant” after being targeted in an assassination attempt.

Writing on his Truth Social platform, the former US president wrote: “Thank you to everyone for your thoughts and prayers yesterday, as it was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening.

“We will fear not, but instead remain resilient in our faith and defiant in the face of wickedness.

“Our love goes out to the other victims and their families. We pray for the recovery of those who were wounded, and hold in our hearts the memory of the citizen who was so horribly killed.

“In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand united, and show our true character as Americans, remaining strong and determined, and not allowing evil to win.

“I truly love our country, and love you all, and look forward to speaking to our great nation this week from Wisconsin. DJT” Donald Trump flew to New Jersey after receiving medical attention to a gunshout wound to his ear during the assassination attempt at an open-air rally in Pennsylvania.

Multiple shots were fired from the top of a building with the FBI later naming the gunman as Matthew Crooks, 20, from Bethel Park, around 40 miles from the scene.

Crooks was positioned on an “elevated position” outside the rally area and shot dead by Secret Service agents.

One audience member was killed during the incident and another critically injured.

Mr Trump said he was shot in the right ear and felt a “bullet ripping through the skin”.

Footage shows him bleeding as he was surrounded by Secret Service staff. As he was moved off stage, Mr Trump raised his fist while supporters chanted “USA, USA, USA”.

.President Joe Biden described the shooting as “sick”, adding he was “grateful” Mr Trump was safe.

A statement added: "I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania. I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well," he said.

"I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information. Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety.

"There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it. It's sick, it's sick".

A statement from Mr Trump thanked the Secret Service for their “rapid response”.

Writing on his Truth Social platform, Mr Trump said: “I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin.

“Much bleeding took place, so I realised then what was happening.

"Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured. It is incredible that such an act can take place in our country.

"Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. God Bless America!"

He is due to spend the night at his golf resort in Bedminster.

The former president’s eldest son Donald Trump Jr said his father was “in great spirits”. Kevin Rojek, the FBI officer in charge, said they had not identified a motive for what he a called “an assassination attempt on our former president”.

The Biden campaign said it was pausing all messaging to supporters and working to pull down all of its television ads as quickly as possible, the campaign said.

Mr Trump’s campaign and the Republican National Committee said the party’s convention in Milwaukee, which is due to start on Monday, will “proceed” after the shooting.

Vice President Kamala Harris said in a statement that she was also briefed, adding that she and her husband “are relieved” that Mr Trump was not seriously injured.

“Violence such as this has no place in our nation,” she said. “We must all condemn this abhorrent act and do our part to ensure that it does not lead to more violence.”

Mr Trump was showing off a chart of border crossing numbers when bangs started ringing out.

The ex-president could be seen reaching with his right hand towards his neck and there appeared to be blood on his face.

He quickly ducked as agents from his protective detail rushed the stage and screams rang out from the crowd. The bangs continued as agents tended to him.

The crowd cheered as he got back up and pumped his fist before he was taken to his motorcade which left the venue.

Police began vacating the site in Butler shortly after Mr Trump left the stage.

Former President Barack Obama said in a statement: “There is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy. We should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn’t seriously hurt and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics.”

His predecessor George W Bush described the shooting as a “cowardly attack” on Mr Trump’s life.

Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidate Dave McCormick, who was sitting in the front row, said: “All the sudden shots started to crack, someone behind me appears to have been shot.