A Scottish grouse moors representative defends the sector against accusations about killing birds of prey

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Ruth Tingay’s latest attack on grouse shooting (“Grouse moors have to stop slaughtering golden eagles”, July 17) blatantly mischaracterises Scotland’s grouse moors.

While there has, historically, been a link between raptor persecution and grouse shooting interests, it is a matter of public record that offences perpetrated by grouse moor operators are now at a historic low.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Indeed, it is telling that in his address to Scottish Land & Estates’ Moorland Conference last month, the Scottish Government Minister for Agriculture and Connectivity, Jim Fairlie MSP, was at pains to highlight that a “minority of operators” engage in illegal activity, while simultaneously acknowledging “the decisive role moorland management plays when it comes to biodiversity and nature”.

The vast majority of grouse moor land managers take great care to comply with the law, says Ross Ewing (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

The award-winning South of Scotland Golden Eagle Project, for example, would not have enjoyed the success it has had without the support of estates with grouse shooting interests, many of whom are often credited with providing favourable habitat and prey to support the eagles.

The introduction of a licensing scheme for grouse shooting is undoubtedly a step-change for land managers, but it is a fact that the vast majority have nothing to fear by virtue of their stringent compliance with the law and by going above and beyond to deliver for people, jobs and nature.

Ross Ewing, Director of Moorland, Scottish Land & Estates, Musselburgh, East Lothian

Lack of perspective

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is interesting that Jane Lax (Letters, 15 July), whom I believe has never been a member of the SNP (never mind represented the party as an MP or MSP), considers herself an expert on the internal workings of the party. “A dictatorship where no independence of thought was tolerated” sounds more like a quote from Brian Wilson in one of his less than objective columns, or a comment from an ex-SNP politician with a personal axe to grind, than the view of one of the many serious SNP politicians who have been serving their constituents through the difficult years of Westminster-inflicted austerity as well as the pandemic.

Perhaps Ms Lax should reflect that while she may not have seen “improvement in her life” there are many people in Scotland who would have been considerably worse off if it were not for the actions of the Scottish Government, which has done more over the last decade to protect the poor and the vulnerable in this country than any other government in the UK. She may not appreciate the relative benefits of living in Scotland herself but if she honestly believes the SNP have only focused on independence then how does she explain that on nearly every measure, including the provision of public services such as health and education, the Labour government in Wales (without an independence agenda) has been consistently outperformed by the Scottish Government?

Of course Wes Streeting was correct to say that “all roads lead to Westminster” but this seemingly does not explain the apparent disparity in the performances of the two governments, both with limited powers under UK devolution.

Stan Grodynski, Longniddry, East Lothian

Language matters

The attempted assassination of President Trump was an appalling act whatever views one holds of that individual. Once again it highlights the dreadful “gun” culture in the United States but it seems “hell will freeze over” before action is taken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, much has been said of the use of language by politicians and this is reflected on all sides of the political spectrum and, it should be noted, is not a new phenomenon. John McDonnell, Labour MP, said in January 2018 that the Tory Minister Esther McVey was “a stain on humanity” and later repeated a comment that he had purportedly heard that she should be “lynched”. Nicola Sturgeon MSP and former First Minister of Scotland, said in October 2022 that “I detest the Tories and everything they stand for. The most recent comments come from Joe Biden that “It’s time to put Trump in a bullseye”.

In a world where social media is wholly unregulated and allows anonymity to its contributors, politicians from all sides must concentrate hard on what they say and how they say it.

Their language can be heard on a global basis and some consequential thinking should be adopted before they open their mouths to offer us mere mortals their opinions.

Richard Allison, Edinburgh

Gun culture

The United States has foolishly adopted a constitution that allows individuals to bear firearms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It's not clear why it did this as there was no reason for it. Militias were allowed to be armed and that should have been sufficient to keep order. So they have intentionally brought about the chaotic situation that now prevails with every citizen being able to carry a gun.

Such a situation is not tolerated in the UK or in many other countries. The US needs to adopt restrictions on who can carry a weapon and what type of weapon, but seems reluctant to do so. They only have themselves to blame for the atrocities that occur.

Steuart Campbell, Edinburgh

Trump will win

The failed assassination attempt, a gift for Trump, and Biden calling President Zelensky “President Putin”, yet another gaffe, surely spells the end of Biden’s presidency. Polls suggest only Michelle Obama of leading Democrats can win and she will not run.

Trump will put America first, reverting to appeasing Putin, President Xi and Kim Jung Un. He will turn his back on Ukraine and give up any hope of a Palestinian state. Starmer has committed to engaging with Trump partly to help safeguard Nato, but it’s difficult, however, to see Nato surviving in its present form.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trump would withdraw the US as only two-thirds of member states contribute at least the requisite two per cent of GDP. Russia-friendly Hungary and Slovakia, like other Ukrainian neighbour Belarus, will become puppets of Putin’s regime. Meanwhile an emboldened Putin would advance on the rest of Ukraine, bringing the threat of global war closer.

Trump, however, vows to “fight, fight, fight” on claiming he has been spared by God. He also famously proclaimed “if you don’t fight like hell you are not going to have a country any more”, inciting an insurrection. Now is surely the time for cool heads.

Neil Anderson, Edinburgh

Irony bypass

It must be a July, for Scotland is filled with the squawking of torn-faced cretins gloating over England “only” being Euros runners-up twice in a row.

They are more to be pitied than scolded with their attempts to justify it with complaints about media coverage being skewed towards footballing matters concerning the team representing more than 80 per cent of the UK population. That the final came the day after the Scottish domestic scene began its new season – with as ever Scotland's own media being fixated exclusively on the Old Firm which cater to inadequates pretending to be Irish, natives of Ulster, Israeli, Palestianian or every other nationality except Scottish – shows irony is lost up here even more often than our national team manages.

Mark Boyle, Johnstone, Renfrewshire

Must be kidding

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The SNP MP Stephen Flynn is urging the UK government to abolish the two-child benefit cap (Scotsman, July 15).

The cap, introduced in 2017 prevents parents from claiming Universal Credit or child tax credits for a third child. This cap is sensible since why should taxpayers pay for a third or fourth or even fifth child?Remember the payments continue until the child is 16-19 years old if the child counts as a "Qualifying Young Person". Why should responsible taxpayers have to pay for other peoples’ children?

As an MP he should be asking why homelessness in Glasgow has risen and in June 7,371 people were in temporary accommodation, of which 2,832 were children. As MP for Aberdeen South he should be asking why there are so many employees earning over £100,000 at Aberdeen City, which has nine, with an annual bill of £1.29 million and top salary £199,839. He should be asking why Glasgow City has 42 employees earning over £100,000, with the highest on £278,469, another five over £200,000 and ten on £185,022. He should be doing something useful for his £91,346 salary.

Clark Cross, Linlithgow, West Lothian

Mr Anonymous

Clement Attlee was described by Winston Churchill as “a modest man who had much to be modest about”, which may somewhat diminish his importance in setting up the NHS. Indeed, growing up in the fifties and sixties, I scarcely heard his name mentioned, which seems somewhat unfair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Perhaps, again, it is another quotation from Churchill which underlines how he remained under the radar in the years following his prime ministership. “An empty taxi pulled up”, said Churchill, “and Clement Attlee stepped out.”

Andrew HN Gray, Edinburgh

On the ball

I am writing (as a Gala man!) to congratulate Jack Davidson for his obituary on Bob Valentine (Scotsman, July 16), which gave so much information in a short space and in a readable way.

Here’s an idea for Allan Massie for one of his Saturday Scotsman rugby articles – a piece about Borders rugby players who turned professional.

David Elder, Haddington, East Lothian

Write to The Scotsman