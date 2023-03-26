Readers' Letters: Pensions clarity is a prerequisite for independence

As an avid reader of The Scotsman for over 50 years, I have followed the circumstances leading to the predictable “tremendous mess” that has led to an unsavoury battle for power in The SNP. Paul Wilson (Scotsman, 20 March) sets the current scene that Scotland is an ageing society with the average adult being over 42 now, and a falling life expectancy of 76 for males and 80 for females, further shortening retirement life by an increased state pension age to 66 now, rising to 68 in 2044.

By 2040, the pensioner support ratio estimates 2.5 of Scotland’s taxpayers will be required to support each of our pensioners, and because of the post-war baby boomer years, subsequent female birth control inventions and increased opportunities for women in work since the 1960s, it is likely that many retired Scots couples will need an increased share of the annual tax intake of the Scottish Government.

Mr Wilson correctly states that Scots voters in their 40s begin to reach peak earning status and focus more closely on their future pensions, then changing their political views – older Scots people have already become the key group opposing independence, but the SNP has in the past ignored them and focused all of its efforts on taking 1.9 million people (39 per cent) out of paying any income tax at all, increasing benefits wherever possible.

In stark contrast to this are those Scots who have worked hardest in their lives to accumulate pensions savings towards funding a comfortable retirement over many years are now being targeted within the 16.2 per cent of Scots who are high-rate taxpayers. Those Scots pay an extra one per cent on every pound earned and the high rate band kicks in at £43,633 in Scotland compared to £50,271 in rest of the UK. A high premium has been imposed on older Scots who could not plan for these setbacks and have already paid a fortune in taxes and National Insurance over a working life of over 50 years.

A new Scots currency will naturally come in at a much lower exchange rate than sterling because of the risks involved. Scots pensioners have paid National Insurance to UK Treasury, and have private pensions managed in England still with time to run. No clarity on any aspect of pensions, means growing resistance to independence as it will be hard-working, vulnerable Scots savers who fear again paying the price .

Bella Jack, Edinburgh

Maggie Mark II

The end of long political reigns allow time for reflection and comparison.

There are some very clear similarities between the late Margaret Thatcher and the First Minister. Nicola Sturgeon even wore her Tory blue power dressing suit for her “farewell” (Scotsman, 24 March). Both pioneering female leaders with a point to prove in a previously male-dominated environment; both headstrong and bullying at times with an iron rule ensuring that there are no high-profile potential rivals around within the public’s awareness.

Thatcher did at least leave some positive legacies and successes during her administration but committed some howlers as well, bringing her downfall. Other than the dubious success in winning various elections as an end in itself, the First Minister far outstrips Thatcher in failures in providing and improving basic public services for which Scotland has been crying out.

Thatcher quoted some words of St Francis of Assisi on becoming Prime Minister in 1979, including “Where there is discord, may we bring harmony”. Sadly, the reverse has proved true for Sturgeon.

Whoever Sturgeon’s successor is, I hope there is a more honest and open approach addressing the real needs of all the people of Scotland. Let us hope that the successful candidate proves to be a breath of fresh air and does not ringfence herself or himself with the same old nodding cronies who have exhibited the skills of jacks of all trades and masters of none. The country deserves better. If not, the ballot box beckons.

Fraser MacGregor, Edinburgh

Same old story

Nicola Sturgeon delivered a valedictory speech to the Scottish Parliament that was full of her usual self-interest, self-admiration and self-importance.

If it was possible to patent “narcissim”, she would be at the front of the queue with her cheque book, whilst she will probably have to look up a dictionary for the meaning of “humility” and “magnanimity”. Whilst she sails off into the sunset and our islanders remain without ferries, her supposed legacy will bear little scrutiny across a disastrous domestic policy agenda. Her brand of politics defined by division, discord and grievance has ultimately caused her downfall, and not before time.

Is it too much to hope for that her successor can act and behave in a way that will benefit all Scots, whether supporters of independence or not?

Richard Allison, Edinburgh

New horizons

Nicola Sturgeon has been quoted as saying that it was the right time for Scotland, and the SNP, for her to make way for a new generation of leadership.

Bold words indeed from a politician who has helped to cause so much disharmony amongst the folks within what she describes as her beloved Scotland.

Perhaps she should reflect on the fact that the people of Scotland spoke loudly in 2014 when they rejected the Scottish Nationalist plea for independence. But sadly that verdict by the electorate was ignored by the extremist elements within the SNP. Firstly Alex Salmond stood down in a fit of pique, and now we have Nicola Sturgeon following suit because she realises that the SNP cause is lost.

However well-intentioned the candidates are for the position of First Minister are they must realise that this is a poisoned chalice.

Surely the answer to the dilemma in the Scottish political scene would be for there to be an earlier election than the one scheduled for 2026. Realistically, the SNP administration does not have a majority position in the parliament, and has to rely on the “unelected” Greens for support. This is a totally unacceptable situation. The only fair solution to this quandary is surely to let the voters decide who they wish to represent them.

Scottish nationalism has proved to be not only detrimental to Scotland, but also to the whole of the UK. We Scots must surely seek new horizons!

Robert IG Scott, Ceres, Fife

Poisonous

Humza Yousaf this week called the UK Government “foreign”. SNP President Mike Russell recently spoke of SNP “enemies”. Is this the real legacy of Nicola Sturgeon’s reign? The poison of nationalism knows no bounds.

Douglas Cowe, Newmachar. Aberdeenshire

Exit strategy

The revelations of SNP failure keep coming but I thought that yestarday’s was the most comical yet. John Swinney has been a serial failure (though not alone in the SNP in that respect) but the revelation that he repeatedly tried to leave the Scottish Government but failed has to take the biscuit.

Your regular columnist, Joyce McMillan, might see a happy Scotland (Perspective, 24 March) now that he and Sturgeon have finally managed to leave, albeit probably with a big push.

Ken Currie, Edinburgh

Bad news

Of course Nicola Sturgeon wouldn’t let John Swinney resign – who else could she routinely use to deliver bad news?

Martin Redfern, Melrose, Scottish Borders

Dounreay danger

Like Professor Hugh Pennington (Letters, 22 March), I too have been inside Dounreay; like him, I stood beside nuclear waste. On that same day, a worried shop steward at Dounreay handed me many documents, some of which showed that potentially lethal particles of nuclear spent fuel were being found on the beaches near the plant.

Shortly afterwards, the Reporter to the Dounreay Public Inquiry, having read these documents, ordered the UKAEA to release internal Health and Safety reports. These revealed much more information about what goes wrong in nuclear power plants, especially the unsolved problem of corrosion and leaks. The same documents gave examples of the wider risks to local communities.

40 years after that public inquiry forced access to this information, it seems no accident that the proposed expansion of Dounreay was quickly abandoned; the UK Government ordered that nuclear power generation and reprocessing of spent fuel at Dounreay should come to an end.

Today, the main activity at Dounreay is experimental decommissioning of heavily contaminated buildings and land: in the Government’s own words “one of the most complex and hazardous legacies of the 20th century”.

Once again – there is no safe method of nuclear waste disposal. That is why the hulks of nuclear submarines are tied up at Rosyth, beside our capital city. Trying to dump nuclear waste in domestic waters – the Irish Sea – to evade the ban in international waters is not a solution.

Frances McKie, Evanton, Highland

Spring in our steps

At this time all the letters to the editor seem to be devoted to the dreadful state of the world, the vagaries of our politicians, the rising cost of living and the extremes of the weather, all gloom and doom.

Why not rejoice in the wonderful signs of spring currently showing in Edinburgh, the grassy verges are ablaze with multi-coloured crocus flowers and golden carpets of daffodils. These displays are fit to lift your heart and spirits. Let us all rejoice in all the glorious colours of spring to dispel our misery.