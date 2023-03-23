Divisions in Scottish politics on full display as Sturgeon era draws to a close

At times, she was on the verge of tears. Nicola Sturgeon’s voice choked with emotion as she addressed the Scottish Parliament for a final time as First Minister.

“No matter what I do in future, nothing – absolutely nothing – will come close to the experience of the past 3,046 days,” she said. “Being First Minister of the country I love has been a profound honour. I have led Scotland through good times, but also through the toughest period of our recent history.”

Exactly three years ago to the day, Ms Sturgeon said, she had stood at a podium in St Andrew's House in Edinburgh and asked the country to stay at home. Covid had changed her, she said, and would in many ways define her time in office. It is hard to disagree.

Her exit brings to a close an era that has defined modern Scottish politics. Few would dispute that Ms Sturgeon dominates the political scene and eclipses her rivals. But her last First Minister’s Questions in Holyrood, held just before her valedictory speech, also laid bare the deep divisions that characterise our public debate.

Outgoing First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

It was a stormy affair, with Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross repeatedly accusing Ms Sturgeon’s party of lying about its plummeting membership numbers. “Nicola Sturgeon is treating the Scottish public like idiots,” he said, before tearing into her legacy. “She divided our country and failed on every mission she set herself.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar pointed to record A&E waiting times, record drug deaths, record levels of homelessness and a “culture of cover-up and secrecy”. He called for a Holyrood election.

Ms Sturgeon fought back, laying into her opponents and highlighting her party’s electoral successes. Later, in her farewell speech, she admitted she had made her “fair share” of mistakes, but insisted she was proud of her record. She listed policies such as the expansion of free childcare, the Scottish Child Payment, widening access to higher education and minimum unit pricing for alcohol.

“No girl in our country now has any doubt that a woman can hold the highest office of the land,” she said. Her sister, Gillian, could be seen nodding vigorously in the public gallery at several points in the proceedings.

Ms Sturgeon was most emotional when thanking John Swinney – “the best Deputy First Minister and the best friend I could have wished for on this journey” – and the core team of staff whose “care, kindness and humour” had sustained her during her time in office. It was a moving tribute.

Replying on behalf of their parties, Mr Ross and Mr Sarwar tempered their tributes with a sprinkling of criticism. “We have all lived through the Sturgeon era of Scottish politics, and that era is now coming to an end,” said Mr Ross.

Ms Sturgeon used her speech to call for more kindness in politics. "Maybe, just maybe, we might actually enhance our democracy if occasionally we – all of us – treated each other with kindness too. If we remembered we are opponents, not enemies.”

