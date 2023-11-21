Readers' letters: Losing Michael Matheson now would be counter-productive

A number of letter writers have suggested that the beleaguered Michael Matheson “must go”. Who in the SNP would do a better job?

Friday’s front page Scotsman photograph of an emotional Mr Matheson was replaced on Saturday by a cuddly giant panda about to be returned to China. Perhaps it could be persuaded to stay? If everyone who misled parliament “must go” then that would need to include Humza Yousaf, and given the lack of ministerial talent available we would be asking the same question.

Mr Matheson needs to ensure that the NHS does not once again fall into a state of crisis this winter amidst strong evidence that the public are critical of the standard of care provided. His department has recently contacted me and many others to provide feedback on GP services. Enclosed were the results of the previous survey two years ago which revealed that 70 per cent of carers did not feel supported to continue caring and only 70 per cent of those receiving NHS care were treated with “compassion and understanding”. Some nurses provide at least as good advice as ever changing doctors with their varied diagnoses. Surely those who increasingly no longer have access to a GP service should at least have the services of an experienced practice nurse.

Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With deaths involving Covid now back to their longer term average of 40-50 per week, and the legacy of the pandemic contributing to lengthening waiting lists and near record delays in A&E, any future holiday for Mr Matheson should be put on hold until the after the expected winter pressures have abated.

Health Secretary Michael Matheson remains under severe pressure (Picture: Lisa Ferguson)

GP surgeries at the front line badly need to be resourced appropriately to ensure that A&E departments can cope. Losing Mr Matheson at this crucial time would be counter-productive.

Neil Anderson, Edinburgh

Expenses culture

The most interesting thing about Michael Matheson MSP is that when he realised there was something wrong with his data roaming charges, he simply went ahead and submitted the claim anyway. No-one checking his expenses flagged it up. Officials in the Scottish Parliament didn’t pick it up. He himself should have known that there were red flashing lights all over this, but he didn’t seem to realise that, so poor was his judgement.

We can take it from this that there is a culture within the Scottish Parliament that just treats this sort of thing as normal. There are no checks and balances, which makes you wonder how many other dubious claims are slipping through unnoticed, or simply by people seemingly not wanting to notice. Ever wonder how our politicians can run up expenses bills of £200,000-plus? Well, here is an important bit of context in understanding that.

Mr Matheson has been at the cabinet table for many years, although I struggle to think of any initiative he has ever taken. He has been hiding away in the crowd, making up the numbers, but the limelight has exposed him as someone lacking in any judgement, humility or character, prepared to throw his own children under the bus when admitting to the mistake would have kept them out of the picture completely. Crying in the parliament chamber doesn’t make him look any better.

This nonsense has been going on for well over a week now, and Matheson still hasn’t resigned or been sacked. Why? If the SNP have run out of personnel, then surely it is time for an election and give somebody else a chance to show what they can do.

Victor Clements, Aberfeldy, Perth & Kinross

No accountability

It’s difficult to have any sympathy for Michael Matheson. It is beyond credibility that any person who ran up a bill on his work, or indeed any computer, for over £10,000 on roaming charges would not bother to check why it happened.

To then submit a claim to his employer for business expenses is deceit at best. However, equally as bad, if not worse, is the accountability. In business organisations there are procedures and regulations for claiming expenses. Someone has to approve them. At a senior level like this it would generally be the Chief Executive or the Financial Director so, in the Scottish Government, who either failed to spot this or turned a blind eye to it? It is the same total lack of accountability that allowed the Ferguson debacle to take place.

This government, which aspires to run an independent nation, has a lot to learn about how businesses operate and it’s pretty obvious to me that there should be an independent inquiry, not into Michael Matheson, but into the whole system of accountability at Holyrood.

William McRae Allan, Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire

Keep the heid

I’d had a bad week. I received an alarming scam call claiming to be from my bank’s fraud department. With the bank’s help I calmed down but my name has obviously been added to a list of gullible idiots because I’ve had several almost identical calls since.

In a Perth car park that morning, I checked the parking information on display. I had to read the last line several times to check that I hadn't made a mistake. The fine for leaving without buying a ticket then not paying the fine within two weeks is £1,000. £1,000! I was stunned and depressed. “What has happened to our society,” I asked myself, “when this kind of legally enforceable intimidation and extortion is permitted?”

Then I came home and read Susan Morrison's article – “Timeless reminder never to give up hope” – which ended with: “If you’re smart, keep the heid, and your brains in your skull, there is always a chance you can win.”

Throughout history there have been times when society has been forced to believe nonsense. So I thank Susan Morrison, for putting today’s idiocies into some kind of perspective. Let’s all keep the heid. Politicians are our servants. Let’s start holding them to account.

Lovina Roe, Perth, Perth & Kinross

Westminster worse

To read Brian Wilson (Scotsman, 18 November) you’d think that Holyrood is every bit as corrupt and devoid of morality as Westminster. Yet only a few of our best known politicians – for example, Wendy Alexander, David McLetchie or Henry McLeish – have had to resign over comparatively minor infringements of Holyrood’s rules. Yet lax Westminster rules allowed David Cameron’s notorious lobbying on behalf of Greensill Capital and have proved no obstacle to his political comeback.

The Labour government of which Brian Wilson was once a member was no exception. Peter Mandelson resigned in disgrace twice. Others were caught up in the cash for influence scandal. Who can forget other classics of that morally corrupt regime such as “a good day to bury bad news” or of the “dodgy dossier” that helped to take us to war in Iraq. In respect of warmongering, Keir Starmer is Blairism’s true continuity candidate. He could, like his fellow centrist Emmanuel Macron, have backed the call for a ceasefire in Gaza. Yet he opted to stand beside Netanyahu, Biden and others who greenlighted the assault on the Palestinian people.

Alastair McLeish, Edinburgh

No ceasefire

A ceasefire is a victory for Hamas and October 7. A terrorist organisation which has pledged to repeat the worst single day of slaughter since the Holocaust again and again will never adhere to one.

Any civilian loss is regretted but the blame lies with Hamas. They base themselves in civilian areas knowing that casualties will be blamed on Israel. Scenes of dust-covered children walking amongst the rubble makes Hamas’ hearts sing.

If the SNP are genuinely interested in peace why are they not demanding the release of the hostages? Why do they always support Palestine?

Lewis Finnie, Edinburgh

Explain vote

In the absence of any comment from those MPs (such as my own constituency MP Deirdre Brock) who voted for a Gaza ceasefire last week, would it be possible for them to explain said vote in your pages?

As far as I can see, the only result of a ceasefire in Gaza would be to enable Hamas to re-arm, re-equip, and then to break it once they were ready to do so. Given that there was a semi-ceasefire in place on 7 October – broken with unspeakable barbarism by Hamas – why do the MPs in favour another think that it will work?

Surely they are only giving succour to a genocidal terrorist organisation?

Alan G Melville, Edinburgh

EU and Norway

Ian Moir (Letters, 20 November) is factually incorrect when he writes that in 2019 SNP MPs “turned down the opportunity to remain within the EU on the same terms as Norway”.

Norway is a member of the European Economic Area, which allows it access to the single market. It is not a member of the EU and is outside the EU’s customs union. “The Tory bill to remain within the customs union” was not a chance for Scotland, or any part of the UK, to remain in the EU, but rather an attempt to get the UK out of the EU.

E Campbell, Newon Mearns, East Renfrewshire

Write to The Scotsman

