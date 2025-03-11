Readers' Letters: It's time to take women's health seriously

Women wait too long for NHS treatment because their pain isn’t a priority, says reader

For women, Rachel Amery’s story about months-long waits for cervical cancer tests is nothing new (10 March).

As a menopause activist with the Pausitivity #KnowYourMenopause campaign, I’ve heard from women fighting to be taken seriously time again and time again. And it’s not just menopause: from endometriosis to fibroids, adenomyosis and PMDD, women have told me how they’ve had their pain dismissed and symptoms ignored. Simply getting a diagnosis is often a battle in itself. It takes almost nine years to be diagnosed with endometriosis – five years ago, that was 7.5 years. How has it got worse?

Even when we get a diagnosis, we face endless waits for care that is too little, too late, or simply unavailable. Last summer, the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists reported that 65,826 women in Scotland were waiting for gynaecology treatment – that's a staggering 193 per cent rise since February 2020. We’re left suffering physically and emotionally for months, even years, while our lives shrink around us. But where’s the urgency from the Scottish Government? Where’s the investment? Where’s the political will to give women their health and lives back?

Too many women are still being told it’s “just bad periods” or “all in your head”. Can you imagine men fobbed off and told to take paracetamol “if it gets really bad”? Or being advised to ask for the “men’s health expert” at their local GP surgery? There would be an outcry, yet this is what’s happening to women every day. This is a gender health scandal.

Women’s pain isn’t a priority for those in charge. We need real investment in research, specialist care and, most of all, politicians who actually listen to women. Enough with the platitudes, promises and posturing – it’s time for action.

Elizabeth Carr-Ellis, Tayport, Fife

Good defence?

The authority of a UK Prime Minister to fire a Trident missile, claimed by Doug Morrison in his letter of 10 March, is theoretical, but may not be real. The USA manufactures the Trident DII missiles, and the UK leases them from the USA. The USA controls the software for the targeting, firing and detonating of UK Trident missiles. Last week Nicholas Drummond, a defence industry analyst, told the Times it was “extremely unlikely” the USA would cut off UK access to Trident missiles, because such a move would mark a “strategic betrayal on a grand scale”, but warned “When it comes to support and maintenance, I would say that we are largely dependent on the US for parts and technical assistance.”

The “independence” of the Trident system is so theoretical Conservative MP Ben Obese-Jecty has tabled a Written Question to the Ministry of Defence, due to be answered yesterday: “To ask the Secretary of State for Defence, what aspects of Trident are reliant upon US support.”

E Campbell, Newton Mearns, East, Renfrewshire

We were robbed

With world interest in Scottish renewable power projects, it seems the devolution settlement prevents Holyrood from setting up its own energy company for this new bonanza.

It was 50 years ago that the UK McCrone report was published. In one section it pointed out that North Sea oil and gas could have made Scotland rich, but this was not revealed by Westminster until 2005.

Scotland’s renewable energy production share is now one of the highest in Europe, yet Scots have the most expensive power bills in the British Isles! The Highlands and Islands are particularly hard hit by rising energy bills, despite having the highest renewable energy development in the UK.

However, since nearly 7 per cent of Scotland’s renewable energy capacity is community owned, we should push for more such ownership, which is within our devolved powers. Community ownership of energy should be our urgent call as we seek to regain independence.

In conclusion, Scotland has been robbed by both UK Tory and Labour governments of this North Sea oil wealth, which was covered up for decades. If independence had been secured in the 1970s our country would have become so much better off. With this new energy bonanza we cannot let this happen again.

Grant Frazer, Cruachan, Highland

Road failure

The state of Scotland’s roads, particularly the A9 and A83, is nothing short of a disgrace. Despite years of promises, the SNP-led Scottish Government has failed to deliver critical upgrades, leaving motorists, businesses and emergency services to navigate crumbling infrastructure and dangerous conditions.

The A9 dualling project has been plagued by delays, spiralling costs, and a complete lack of urgency. This is Scotland’s deadliest road, yet instead of action we get more excuses and broken pledges. Meanwhile, the A83 Rest and Be Thankful remains a national embarrassment. Millions have been wasted on consultancy fees, temporary solutions and endless diversions while communities and businesses suffer.

Rural Scotland is being treated as an afterthought. The SNP finds billions for vanity projects and political posturing but cannot deliver basic road infrastructure. The impact on local economies, tourism, and safety is devastating.

We need immediate investment, not more reports and delays. If the SNP cannot manage these essential projects, they should step aside for those who can. The people of Scotland deserve safe, reliable roads – not empty words and failed leadership.

(Cllr) Alastair Redman, Island of Islay, Argyll and Bute

Blame seniors

It is time my generation – today’s pensioners – apologised to our grandchildren for the inheritance we are passing down. We (i) instituted a rush for information by inventing the photocopier and demanding more and more bits of paper; (ii) replaced a holiday “doon the water” with a need to travel around the world at great expense and air pollution; (iii) decided self-interest and self-gratification was preferable to concern for our neighbours; (iv) decided the amassing of wealth was paramount and came before anything else – leading to bigger homes, more cars and children left with grandparents or nursery staff; (v) felt self was paramount – our views correct and our interest supreme to the neglect of the poorest in society; (vi) replaced belief in and worship of God with religion, which was less demanding and could be ‘fitted in’ around our choice activities.

It may be old-fashioned in this green-red woke society – but “love your neighbour (even respect your neighbour and not pull them down on social media); “take care of the widow and orphan in society” and “treat others as you would like to be treated” would surely be a better inheritance to pass on.

James Watson, Dunbar, East Lothian

Poor politicians

Do you worry about the drift to the far right in Scotland fed by the politics of populism? Do you struggle with defining who or what these terms refer to in our daily grind? Actually, the “far right “ and “far left “ are so far from the centre of most of us that they just don’t figure!

However, populism is a different matter. Voters gathered under this umbrella are concerned with day-to-day issues. Alistair GJ Stewart in yesterday’s Scotsman sums the issue of populism quite succinctly and basically it is the politics of what the people need versus what the present political party in charge delivers.

Mr Stewart sums these needs and concerns as around housing, health, education, cost of living and massive tax burdens. That is, those areas that really matter and impact on how we live our daily lives in Scotland, and should be the defining focus for those we elect to manage these areas on our behalf.

Should our SNP government be concerned regarding populism? Probably not when they can depend on a core of votes that allow them to sail on regardless of the impact their policies have on most. Anything but the Union is the clarion call, it doesn’t matter the country is failing, what matters is it’s our voice and our choice. Sad doesn’t do justice to what 14 years of division and poor choices have done to this lovely country. Bottom line is that if we really care about this country and its people we desperately need politicians who can deliver on those issues that matter to us. We have elections coming up shortly, it’s our choice: populism and delivery or more of the same old.

A Lewis, Coylton, Ayrshire

Stranded

I live in the smallish town of Prestonpans, which is not served by very many buses, so we need the ones we do have. However, it seems that saving money is coming before peoples needs yet again.

We are to lose the 26 service that goes to Tranent by coming halfway through the town and then turning up the hill and making its way to the top of Prestonpans and on to Tranent.

If and when this bus is taken away a lot of people will be left stranded because walking up what is a long and steep hill is not an option.

Many older people will be stuck at home because they can’t get the bus to the library or a cafe or the shops, and even more importantly, the GP surgery.

In fact, anyone who lives in the bottom of "the Pans” and wants to go to the top of it, will either have a long walk, need to rely on someone with a car or have to get a taxi.

Instead of constantly putting fares up while not providing a reliable service, it’s time Lothian Buses listened to the people they are meant to serve and not the jingle in their pockets of all the money they are saving by throwing us to the wolves, and leaving many of us sad and lonely and missing the lives we once had.

Bronwyn Matthew, Prestonpans, East Lothian

Write to The Scotsman