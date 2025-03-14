Readers' Letters: It's time for councils to stop taking ever more tax

Councils must stop asking for more cash and make what they have work for us, says reader

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I love the way Ian Petrie and others constantly plead for a 1p increase on tax here, or a penny there or as he suggests 2p (Letters, 12 March). For a basic rate taxpayer, that is a 10 per cent increase in income tax. Instead of people, local authorities and governments constantly trying to pick our pockets, how about a novel approach where these organisations learn to live within their means just as the majority of us have to do?

The latest example is a 10 per cent increase in council tax while councillors award themselves pay increases and are taking enormous pension contributions from the taxpayer; In a year’s time there will be no measurable improvement in service, but the snouts will come back looking for us to refill their troughs. The public, as polls increasingly show, do not want more of their hard-earned cash sucked into the abyss that is public sector spending – all too often with no improvement in service, but more of the same appalling service but at increased cost. The way to provide more money to support those in need is to create an environment where businesses thrive, where business (not the public sector) employ more people, providing more jobs and more tax revenue to go with it. We already have the highest tax burden in my lifetime, and quite simply, enough is enough. Please stop finding “clever” ways to confiscate even more of our money and instead, use that energy to find ways of reducing tax and creating a thriving economy.

Brian Barbour, Prestonpans, East Lothian

Pupils in West Lothian could be asked to use public bus routes to get to school, after questions were raised over the cost of providing special transport.

She’ll be back

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So the high priestess of political legacy, Nicola Sturgeon, is to step down (your reports, 13 March). I am sure this news will be met by the majority of Scots (2014) with joy and will be celebrated with gusto!

What a legacy indeed. Education in tatters, NHS lists out of control (I have just spent £7,000 for ankle surgery after 14 months of agony), the toxicity she brought to the streets of Scotland over independence, the horror of GRC legislation and the lingering adherence to it by the loyal ideologues even though it was overturned, in the NHS, education and councils all over the land. A clearly delusional belief that she actually achieved anything of any significance – other than being the producer of the two most expensive ferries in the world.

The Scotsman’s editorial today states “that Scotland had an adult in charge undoubtedly helped persuade people to abide by Draconian rules”.

This in essence sums up her personality and manner of “government”. All about the Woman, all about domination and a self-righteous belief that all around were not of her stature, and those in disagreement were essentially wrong and or stupid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She ruled over Scotland not for our benefit during Covid, but for her own self-aggrandisement, continuing the suffering of the vulnerable, young and the elderly – which we are paying a terrible price for as we speak.

Perhaps her real legacy is that she managed to outlast another appalling First Minister, Mark Drakeford of Wales.

Her memoirs could have been a joint effort between them – the similarities of incompetence and an unerring belief that they were better than everyone else and far superior to those around them is a stark reminder of what politics should never be about.

I am sure we have not heard the last of Ms Sturgeon, such a high opinion of oneself will ensure she tries to remains “relevant” as those who have experienced such power can never relinquish it fully and slip into the long grass.

David Millar, Lauder, Scottish Borders

Last laugh

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicola Sturgeon's departure from Scottish politics will on the whole be welcomed. What is her legacy? Scotland is more divided than it has been since perhaps the Middle Ages. Education is going downhill at an alarming rate. The economy is struggling in the swamp of supporting a benefits and vastly swollen public sector bill that has already passed the impossible-to-sustain level.

Despite her plethora of broken promises and disastrous contribution to the sex/gender ID controversy, she has kept on board a fair chunk of the SNP army of hardcore fringe extremists who are determined to break up the UK and nothing else, nothing whatsoever, matters to them.

She has left devolution in tatters. However, on a personal level, she will be laughing all the way to the bank.

Alexander McKay, Edinburgh

Hint hint

John Swinney ignored Tory leader Russell Findlay's wise observations over the damage done to Scotland during the career of Nicola Sturgeon at yesterday’s First Minister's Questions. Mr Swinney was fulsome in his praise for Ms Sturgeon's abilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Was this really wise? Ms Sturgeon has stated that she absolutely knew that 30 years in frontline politics was enough. Mr Swinney has served way past that. Should he not be standing down too?

Gerald Edwards, Glasgow

Pay to view

As Scotland continues to attract record numbers of international visitors, is it time to reconsider our approach to free entry at galleries and museums? While it is a source of national pride that our cultural institutions remain open to all, the increasing strain on public funding raises the question of whether overseas visitors—who already contribute significantly to the economy – should pay a modest fee to help sustain and improve our world-class attractions.

The Moffat Institute’s 2024 Visitor Attraction Survey highlighted a surge in international tourism, with overseas visitors now making up a significant proportion of museum and gallery footfall.

Many European countries already operate a two-tier system where residents enjoy free or discounted access while visitors contribute financially. Such a model could generate much-needed revenue while ensuring that locals of all generations continue to benefit from free access to their cultural heritage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With growing pressures on public services, should we not explore ways to make our museums and galleries more financially sustainable without compromising their accessibility for local communities?

Stewart Walker, Edinburgh

Blowhard move

My newspaper reports today that Donald Trump has told Vladimir Putin to back peace in Ukraine or “I will ruin you”. I can think of few statements, at the outset of a negotiation with Russia, better designed to bring about failure. Putin’s whole time in power has been devoted to restoring the international standing and influence of Russia after the disintegration of the USSR and the disaster of the Yeltsin years.

To have himself and his country addressed publicly in such cavalier fashion by a blowhard from the country which Russia regards as its principal adversary does nothing for the cause of peace.

James Scott, Edinburgh

Heated debate

I should think that all rational readers of The Scotsman, like me, are becoming as utterly sick of the so-called “climate debate” and the exposure of the total hypocrisy of those who claim that they are making the world a better place by (allegedly) attempting to attain “net zero”, the point at which they claim the earth will be a safer place for us all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In case readers are unaware of this, we have another climate junket rapidly approaching. It will be called Cop 30 and will invite tens of thousands of politicians from all over the world to fly – yes, fly – to Belem in Brazil, which is in the Amazon jungle. My apologies. I meant WAS in the Amazon jungle. The reason for the change in tense is the four-lane highway being built in hitherto unspoiled jungle by the Brazilian Government specially for the junket. All the guests will arrive with plenty of advisors, of course. All will stay in new, air-conditioned rooms and feast off the most expensive food.

Meanwhile, back at home, the Government and the SNP administration are agreed on rolling out lots more wind farms across the country and reducing voters’ and taxpayers’ ability to object. Unblemished landscapes will be permanently damaged by Chinese-made wind turbines which create CO2 at every single stage of the manufacturing process and during their transport across the world. Moreover, they are made from toxic substances involving child labour! And, don't forget thousands of tons of CO2-creating cement for each of them!

Any sign of Rolls Royce-built, small, modular reactors to create safe, clean power? No.

It's time for every party that supports “net zero” to be thrown out at the next election.

Andrew HN Gray, Edinburgh

Vote oatmeal

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In exhorting us to eat Weetabix rather than avocados for breakfast, gardener and broadcaster Alan Titchmarsh is overlooking the benefits of porridge (your report, 12 March).

Made with pinhead oatmeal, gluten free, zapped in the microwave for two minutes (no sugar or honey please) it’s far more nourishing and delicious than Weetabix or cold crunchy cornflakes.

Fiona Garwood, Edinburgh

Write to The Scotsman