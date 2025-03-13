Eric Trump meets John Swinney after scathing attack on Scottish Government

US President’s son flies to Edinburgh in Trump plane

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Swinney has held a “warm and friendly” meeting with US President Donald Trump’s son Eric at his official residence in Edinburgh.

It comes just months after the latter accused the Scottish Government of making it “virtually impossible” to do business in the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The First Minister also recently called for the US President’s planned state visit to be axed after his showdown with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Eric Trump at Trump International Golf Links near Balmedie | PA/Jane Barlow

The Scottish Government said the meeting, which took place in the drawing room of Bute House on Thursday afternoon, was to discuss investment in Scotland rather than politics.

It lasted for around 45 minutes over tea and biscuits, including Tunnock’s caramel wafers and teacakes. Sarah Malone, executive vice-president of Trump International Scotland, was also in the room, alongside Mr Swinney’s chief of staff, Colin McAllister.

The Scottish Greens called the meeting “totally inappropriate” and argued it sent “a terrible message”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “The First Minister welcomed Eric Trump, executive vice-president of the Trump Organization, to Bute House to discuss the contribution Trump International provides to Scotland’s economy.

“The First Minister regularly meets with business people regarding investment in Scotland.

“The meeting with Mr Trump provided an opportunity to discuss Scotland’s investment potential and the First Minister was pleased to hear about the company’s continued commitment to Scotland, in particular Aberdeenshire and Ayrshire."

In a statement, Eric Trump said: “I'm delighted to say that it was a very warm and friendly meeting and this is the first time that a First Minister has invited us to Bute House.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The First Minister thanked me for the Trump Organization's ongoing colossal investment and commitment to Scotland. This is the first time that I've heard those words from the First Minister and they were hugely appreciated.

“Our discussions focused solely on the Trump Organization's commitment to creating in Trump Turnberry and Trump International in Aberdeenshire two of the most iconic golf destinations in the world. We did not discuss Scottish or US politics, but concentrated on golf. It was a very positive and constructive meeting about business and investment.”

The fact the meeting was taking place only emerged earlier on Thursday after a spokesman for the First Minister was asked about it directly by journalists hours after a Trump plane arrived at Edinburgh Airport.

Suspicion was aroused when Mr Swinney left the Holyrood chamber via a different route following First Minister's Questions, avoiding reporters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eric Trump’s plane at Edinburgh Airport on Thursday | Lisa Ferguson/The Scotsman

Scottish Greens co-leader Lorna Slater said: “This meeting is totally inappropriate. It is a bad call that sends a terrible message. When it comes to the Trumps, the line between business and politics has always been blurred.

“Eric Trump is not a normal businessman. He is a right-wing extremist that has peddled misinformation and conspiracy theories. He is a figurehead for an administration that is wrecking our planet while cosying up to Vladimir Putin and showing total contempt for human rights and democracy.”

In his fierce criticism of the Scottish Government in November, Eric Trump suggested it was only his family’s “love” for the country that kept them investing.

Speaking at the Trump International Golf Links at Balmedie in Aberdeenshire, he said: “I think the Government is doing everything they can to make it hard to invest in Scotland, and that pains me to say, and I wish I could literally have this conversation with the powers that be, but over ten years they have put us through hell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And maybe it’s because of our stubbornness or resilience, or something along those lines, that we just kept coming back.

“Any company who really cares about maximising profit and wanting to get things done, it’s very hard. [It’s] very long to get permits, there are a lot of regulations, a lot of red tape, insane taxation, government leaders who just take pot shots at you for no reason whatsoever while you’re trying to employ thousands of people who depend on you to put food on the table to feed their families.”

However, Mr Trump said he still wanted to work with the Scottish Government, despite the comments.

He said: “I’ve always wanted a good relationship with the Scottish Government. I’m a guy who’s come over to Scotland 20 times a year and invested hundreds of millions dollars in a country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m a guy who saved, along with my father, some of the biggest iconic assets to Scotland – Turnberry – which was totally being run into the ground, and maybe the most iconic of the railroad hotels.”

In the run-up to last year’s US presidential election, Mr Swinney endorsed Democrat Kamala Harris.