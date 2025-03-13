Nicola Sturgeon accused of 'toxic agenda' that 'trampled on women's rights'

Scottish Tory leader Russell Findlay insisted the former first minister had ‘failed Scotland’

Nicola Sturgeon has been accused of pursuing a “toxic agenda” that “trampled” on women’s rights.

Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay attacked the former first minister’s legacy and her “fixation on gender”. Speaking during First Minister’s Questions in Holyrood on Thursday, he said she had “failed Scotland”.

He criticised John Swinney, her successor, for continuing to back “her toxic politics to the hilt”.

Nicola Sturgeon | PA

Mr Swinney said the Scottish Tory leader was scraping the bottom of the barrel with “toxic personality politics”.

The First Minister and SNP leader said: “I think the more the people of Scotland look at the Scottish Conservatives, the more they will see a party that is toxic in everything that it says, that is only interested in running down this institution, that is a direct threat to Scottish self-government.”

On Wednesday, Ms Sturgeon announced her decision to stand down from the Scottish Parliament at the Holyrood election next year. She led the country from 2014 until 2023, and has been an MSP since the dawn of devolution.

But Mr Findlay said her “fixation on gender” had become “just as divisive as her nationalism” during her time in power.

As first minister, Ms Sturgeon introduced legislation to make it easier for trans people to change their legally recognised sex, but this was later blocked by the UK government.

The proposals nevertheless proved hugely controversial and fed into a wider debate about allowing people to “self-identify”, and the impact on women-only spaces and services.

In 2023, Ms Sturgeon repeatedly refused to say whether double rapist Isla Bryson - formerly Adam Graham - was a man or a woman. "She regards herself as a woman,” she said. “I regard the individual as a rapist.”

Mr Findlay said: “The first-ever female first minister trampled on women’s rights. She couldn’t even bring herself to admit that a double rapist was a man.

Scottish Conservatives leader Russell Findlay | Getty Images

“For years, the SNP Government was distracted by this fringe obsession. Nicola Sturgeon focused on they/them instead of improving public services for everyone.

“She’s heading for the exit, but John Swinney is sticking with her toxic agenda. Now that Nicola Sturgeon is quitting, shouldn’t the SNP’s gender obsession follow her out the door?”

Mr Swinney defended his predecessor’s legacy and achievements, saying: “During Nicola Sturgeon’s term in office as the first female first minister of Scotland – which I think is a moment of enormous significance for the country to have experienced that - she led a government which introduced the Domestic Abuse Act, which made psychological abuse and controlling behaviour a crime. I’m proud that this Government took that action to bring that legislation into this Parliament.”

He also touted the Sturgeon government’s support for making free period products available in public places – a Bill that was introduced by Labour MSP Monica Lennon and initially opposed by ministers – as well as ensuring a gender balance on the boards of public bodies and the appointment of the first gender-balanced Scottish Cabinet.

“One of the other things that she did that I think was particularly important is that she led the campaign against the despicable rape clause that was presided over by the Conservative government in London,” the First Minister added.

Mr Findlay hit back, saying: “It’s because of Nicola Sturgeon that people in the real world have never felt more disconnect with this place and so disillusioned with it, and by any honest assessment Nicola Sturgeon has failed Scotland.”