Readers reckon the Scottish Government has its spending priorities all wrong

Two things are destroying our finances in Scotland.

Firstly, the public sector “no compulsory redundancy” policy that leads to higher costs, massive inefficiencies and complacency.

Secondly, public sector pensions where employee and employer contributions are up to a staggering 38 per cent of annual remuneration – and sometimes higher.

The Scottish Parliament at Holyrood, home to many a public servant (Picture: Neil Hanna)

Both suck massive resources out of the public purse and create an inefficient, bloated, self-fulfilling, public sector without checks and balances.

That would never happen in the private sector because it would be unaffordable and the business would simply go bust.

A huge 51 per cent of Scottish GDP, or about £100 billion, is public sector services that makes no profit for our country but cost us all a fortune.

And unions that are, uncomfortably, supported by political parties in government have the audacity to ask for more! A cosy but frankly unhealthy relationship?

There are highly paid civil servants and local authority staff on “garden leave” because they are qualified, selected by HR but incapable of fulfilling their roles. They can’t be made redundant and can’t be given another job at a lesser pay scale so, do nothing, stay at home, but receive remuneration.

There are even public servants hybrid “working” when abroad “on holiday” – right, enjoy the pina colada!

Stop the excesses. Commute some of the public sector pension contribution money to pay increased salaries then at least it benefits the Scottish economy, with money being spent in Scottish communities.

Right now, the obscene amount of capital you and I have provided for public sector pensions is locked away for decades and invariably invested outside our country. We urgently need these funds now, and here.

So, to offer an example, a highly paid civil servant in Holyrood or a local authority employee earning, say, £100,000 – and there are many – might have a pension contribution of just about £40,000 p.a. A staggering and unconscionable amount.

It’s clear, there’s an elephant in the room and we need to call it out!

Ron Smith, Dundee

Gaelic farce

Grant Frazer does the usual oppression and abuse argument regarding the backing financially of protection of Gaelic (Letters, 24 June).

I have no problem with looking after our heritage, but while cars are wrecked daily on our streets by potholes, while I have to spend £7,000 on an ankle operation, while education is in utter tatters, how come the crazy gang at Holyrood can always find money for their huggy hopes of independence?

Mr Grant also states “only in knowing the history of your country, can there ever be confidence in its future identity”. As someone who has more than 30 books and novels regarding my country’s history, I need no lectures, to quote Honest John weekly at First Minister’s Questions, about the future of my nation – I base all my thoughts around how we finance the bottomless tartan biscuit tin which is run on a wing and a prayer by the SNP while ignoring the real problems of our nation as previously mentioned.

When will the lunatics in the asylum start addressing the real issues? Expect more of this before 2026!

David Millar, Lauder, Scottish Borders

Skewed priorities

Sarah Boyack MSP proposes the creation of a “Future Generations Commissioner” who will doubtless require a staff and a budget (your report, 24 June). Local authorities will be required to devote resources to implement the policies of the Bill.

However well intentioned this may be, should we not be considering whether the additional cost is justifiable when the leader of the BMA Scotland reports that the NHS is “dying before our very eyes” with almost half the population having to consider going private as waiting lists are, as we all know, simply too long (24 June). I know where I would prefer my taxes be spent.

Michael Wood, North Berwick, East Lothian

Try counselling

I am an 83-year-old woman who welcomes the Supreme Court definition of a woman, while feeling heartfelt compassion for the transgender community.

In my opinion a section of the medical profession has created this situation. Who first initiated the concept that human beings can be changed from one gender to another and enabled it through medical surgical advancement interventions?

Instead of enabling people with gender dysphoria to deal with their mental and emotional trauma through conventional means it seems that some medics adopted affirmation methods and used experimental medicine and surgical procedures to achieve their client’s outcome – namely, a sexual change.

Gratification of desires does not always equate with happiness and I feel that those who colluded with and enabled those desires should look deep inside themselves and question the outcome of their decisions.

Because we have the capacity to experiment with human beings does not mean it is the correct or moral thing to do.

Monica Tocher, Bonnyrigg, Midlothian

ID cards for all

In 2018, former Conservative Home Secretary Ken Clarke claimed it is impossible to control illegal migration without an identity card system. Former Labour Home Secretary Alan Johnson agreed.

There have been periodic calls for the return of identity cards since they were scrapped by the Coalition Government in 2011. Lord Blunkett endorsed their return. Even this month he argued that since our digital fingerprints are everywhere, giving a national identity card to every citizen is a no-brainer.

The UK, Ireland and Denmark are the only European countries without ID cards. They are optional in nine EU countries and mandatory in another 16. Reports suggest that our lack of ID cards is a major encouragement to migrants.

Instead of worrying about illegal immigration, the Labour government should make ID cards mandatory immediately.

Steuart Campbell, Edinburgh

Admit mistake

This week marks the ninth anniversary of the Brexit referendum.

Despite pledges of “sunny uplands” from those who advocated for withdrawal from the EU, the negative warnings relating to Brexit have been largely borne out.

Withdrawal from the EU has blown a £40 billion tax hole in the public finances between 2019 and 2024, according to a forecasting audit that finds that the Office for Budget Responsibility’s (OBR’s) projections on the impact of leaving the EU have broadly materialised. This equates to an estimated 4 per cent loss in the UK’s long-run productivity, borne out by declining investment and trade volumes, in a period in which the government raised taxes by £100bn. A large chunk of these rises would therefore not have been necessary if the UK had voted to remain in the EU.

At a time when the Labour government is desperate to revive productivity and repair the public finances, it is trying to do this with one hand firmly tied behind its back.

The OBR said the full impact of leaving the EU would be felt over the course of 15 years and estimates a staggering drop of 15 per cent in trade volumes, compared with if the UK had stayed in the bloc.

The massive act of self-harm that is Brexit has severely damaged the UK economy, of that there is little doubt, and is now acknowledged by the public. It is now for the politicians to acknowledge the greatest economic folly of a generation and seek readmission to the EU.

Alex Orr, Edinburgh

Enough polls

As someone who has participated in two referendums, and shares the concerns of John Rhind and Tim Flinn (Letters, 24 June), I don't want a third, on assisted dying.

As seen by Scottish Independence referendum and Brexit referendum, politicians made false promises in both and it solved absolutely nothing and if referendums were the way, this country would still have the death penalty, I understand. The issue, as seen by the number of letters to The Scotsman and other newspapers, of Scottish independence has not been solved and there are different views on the EU question.

As seen by 2024 general election, politicians can make promises of “change”, as they did at the 2014 Scottish independence referendum, to win votes, and then fail to respect those of us who chose the counter opinion.

It is an important issue and I am one of those whose late parents had excellent palliative care, and therefore don't support Assisted Dying.

However, if the previous two referendums prove anything it that the issue isn't solved by having a referendum.

I am not sure what the answer is but the solution is definitely not a national referendum on the issue.

Peter Ovenstone, Peterhead, Aberdeenshire

Love idea?

“Wimbledon reveal plans for Andy Murray statue and when it will be unveiled” (Scotsman Online, 24 June).

What a load of nonsense! He has an arena at Queens named after him. This is obviously SW19 wanting to be seen to do “something”.

Surely it would be better to spend money in fostering tennis skills in younger generations.

Also, what happens if Jack Draper and/or others win more Slams than Andy?

It’s a crazy precedent by misguided committee members looking to make a “show”.

James C Orr, Pathhead, Midlothian

