The murders of two MPs show violence is a problem for democracy in the UK as well as in the US

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There should be no room for violence in politics, nor intimidation or abuse in any section of society. But as we head to Westminster this week, we’ve had the starkest of reminders that there are those who would use it to silence any of us.

The assassination attempt on Donald Trump came frighteningly close to success, his blood-spattered face evidence of how vulnerable even the world’s most powerful democracy can be to a single, determined individual with a gun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before we start pointing fingers of blame, however, and define it as an American problem whose sole root cause is the constitutional right to bear arms, we should look at our own recent history.

Two MPs, Jo Cox and David Amess, have been murdered. A slew of candidates, mostly women, were subjected to abuse during last week's general election.

I know what it’s like to sit in a room and feel threatened by the language from people who I suspect were completely unaware of its impact. Something is going dramatically wrong.

During the general election, I was horrified at the number of people who told me they were fed up with the way politicians conduct themselves. That they had lost faith that our commitment is to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lack of respect

I had to admit they have a point. We have lost their respect. While some people may argue what happened on Saturday is the ultimate expression of their frustration, I would argue that frustration at politicians does not justify violence.

I disagree vehemently with Trump’s views but, in a democracy, he has a right to express them, as long as it does not harm anyone else. Recently, US politics has seemed obsessed with Joe Biden’s health and it has been the focus of media attention here too.

While the topic is understandable the language and tone of the debate has often fallen short of that respect. We are all to blame to some extent.

When problems emerge in our system pointing fingers at liberalism, the right-wing, protesters does not help but instead risks inflaming the situation. What we need now is inspiration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Issues not personality

Over the past decade, identity politics seems to have overpowered all other arguments. Brexit, independence, immigration have dominated in this country at the expense of socially motivated progressive politics.

The divisiveness has been damaging in the UK and US. The seemingly endless debate over whether President Biden is healthy enough to continue is not about how the country should be run. It’s about who he is. Commentary about Trump is also largely about his personality and behaviour.

Nobody can question that Biden in particular has rebooted the economy after Covid and restored the USA’s place on the world stage.

What happened on Saturday is a danger to everything that not just they but other political giants have achieved. We have to change our approach, win back respect and stop finger-pointing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since hearing about the attack on Trump, I’ve examined my own language and motivations and determined to ensure I don’t fall into the trap of cheap insults.

It’s down to each of us collectively and individually to take a healthier approach, abandon the personal attacks and think about the example we set. If we don't, we will all be victims.