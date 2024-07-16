Obituaries: Bob Valentine, talented rugby union player who switched codes and enjoyed a 12-year League career

Bob Valentine. Born: February 22, 1941 in Hawick. Died: June 11, 2024 in Melrose, aged 83

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bob Valentine, a ‘Teri’, Hawick born and bred, was proud to have represented his hometown rugby team with distinction in the early 1960s before enjoying a successful career in professional Rugby League with Huddersfield, Wakefield Trinity and Keighley.

As a hard tackling ball handling wing forward he made his debut aged 19 and played more than 60 games for a Hawick side that claimed an unofficial Scottish Championship and several Border League titles and ‘7s’ cups. Bill McLaren, the ‘Voice of Rugby’, was instrumental in his rugby development as his coach at Hawick High School, switching him from stand off into the forwards due to Bob’s reluctance to pass the ball!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also represented the South of Scotland and Scottish Borders XV eight times including his last Union match, for the South against the touring All Blacks. Bob was widely considered a future Scottish cap like brothers David and Alex but signing professional forms for Huddersfield ruled that out.

Bob Valentine signed for Rugby League side Huddersfield for a reported £4,000 fee in 1963

In a 12-year League career he played some 400 matches mostly at loose forward, winning one cap for Great Britain against Australia and was selected as reserve for Britain in the 1968 World Cup in Australasia. He also twice represented the ‘Other Nationalities’ team, an international select consisting of non-English players.

Robert Angus Valentine was born into a remarkable sporting family in Hawick, the youngest of four children of parents Alex and Catherine.

His father, known as ‘Paddy’ having been brought up partly in Belfast, was boilerman at the local MacTaggart’s skinworks and had been a talented sportsman, winning many medals at different sports. Well known locally, he was a starter at Borders Games, masseur for the rugby team and helped with groundsman duties at Mansfield Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eldest brother David was a Scottish rugby internationalist before playing League also for Huddersfield and captained the Great Britain team that won Rugby League’s inaugural World Cup in 1954; brother Alex, also a Scotland rugby cap, was a British international hammer thrower and record holder who represented Scotland in the 1954 Commonwealth Games while sister Rena was a noted Borders hockey player who also ran for Teviotdale Harriers. Bob was always full of admiration for their sporting achievements.

Initially he attended Drumlanrig primary school before going to Hawick High School where he played for the 1st XV. After leaving school he undertook an electrician’s apprenticeship and began playing for semi-junior Hawick Wanderers before joining junior side Hawick Linden, whom he captained. Bob made his debut for ‘The Greens’ in 1960 when international wing forward Adam Robson was selected to play for the South, soon becoming a regular over the following seasons. Hawick were then stacked with top players, names like Hugh McLeod, George Stevenson, Norman Suddon, Oliver and Derrick Grant to name a few.

Regular appearances for the South followed, culminating in selection against the All Blacks on November 16, 1963, forming a Hawick back row with the Grant brothers, alongside another six ‘Greens’.

Despite the calibre of opposition featuring such as Whineray, Herewini,Tremain and Meads, the South acquitted themselves well, losing narrowly 8-0 at a packed Mansfield Park. In one press report Bob was described as ‘prominent’ in the pack while the Grants and he were referred to ‘as the best emerging back row in Scotland’. A less fond memory was a kick on the head from Colin Meads requiring Bob’s attendance at hospital for stitches and missing part of the after-match dinner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The following day a newspaper report leaked he had signed for League side Huddersfield for a reported £4,000 fee.Talks had taken place previously in the Fleece Hotel, Selkirk with the signing announcement to be delayed but it became public.

After making his debut at League, he reckoned it took him almost a year to adapt fully, including dealing with late tackles, swinging arms and learning set moves, later maintaining he enjoyed both codes equally. He combined playing with work as an electrician.

Selection for Other Nationalities followed and in December 1967 he earned a GB cap in a loss to Australia while captain of Huddersfield. The same season he was unlucky not to reach a Wembley Challenge Cup Final when his team lost a semi-final replay.

In 1970 he transferred to Wakefield Trinity where he spent three seasons, considered a ‘ fans’ favourite on the terraces,’ before joining Keighley where he finished his career in 1975. Afterwards he coached various teams including Huddersfield Colts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On February 14, 1964 at St George’s Kirk, Hawick, Bob married Doreen Grieve, a skirt binder and model with Braemar knitwear whom he met at a local dance. The couple enjoyed a long happy marriage during which they had daughter Gillian.

Away from rugby, Bob became director of a catering company, held a supervisory position in the building trade and latterly was a schools’ caretaker/janitor. He was interested in all sports, attended the Moscow Olympics in 1980 and played some golf and bowls.

A true son of Hawick, he visited regularly from Huddersfield, taking part in Common Riding rideouts and becoming a Mosstrooper. Bob also travelled widely making three trips to Australasia including visits to sister Rena in New Zealand as well as to Singapore and Hawaii.

He and Doreen retired to Hawick in 2006 where they happily remained. Family meant everything to Bob, who especially adored his grand and great grandchildren. He had a keen interest in family genealogy which he researched extensively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad