Readers' Letters: Follow Salmond and ensure Scotland's voice is heard

Former first minister Alex Salmond has passed but his passion is an example to us all

In the recent tributes to former first minister Alex Salmond, held at St Giles’ Cathedral, we witnessed a reflection on a political career marked by significant achievements and challenges. The gathering of political leaders and constituents to celebrate his life reminds us of the profound impact he had on Scottish politics and the path our nation has taken.

Salmond was a formidable figure who reshaped Scottish governance and identity during his tenure. He championed Scottish interests and was unyielding in his commitment to advocating for Scotland within the broader United Kingdom. As Sir Winston Churchill wisely stated, “To each, there comes in their lifetime a special moment when they are figuratively tapped on the shoulder and offered the chance to do a very special thing, unique to them and fitted to their talents.” Salmond seized such moments, leading Scotland to assert its voice on both the domestic and international stages.

As we reflect on his contributions, it is vital to acknowledge the necessity of unity within our political discourse. While there are differing views on the independence movement he so passionately promoted, it is also essential to understand that his legacy invites us to engage in civil discussions about Scotland’s future.

In remembering Alex Salmond, let us strive to build on his legacy by fostering a sense of national pride that transcends political divisions and promotes constructive dialogue. It is incumbent upon us as citizens and leaders to continue the work of uniting our communities and ensuring that Scotland's voice is heard.

Alastair Majury, Dunblane, Stirling

Wrong call?

The Scottish Government’s decision to reinstate a winter fuel payment as a universal benefit sparks a Scotsman Comment that is fair-minded, if a little grudging (29 November). It concludes “the SNP and other Scottish politicians’ support for universal benefits… needs to be questioned”.

There are two answers that appear to have been overlooked. First, a widespread misapprehension that pensions are “un-taxed”. The bar for what constitutes a “wealthy” pensioner is the UK tax free allowance of £12,570. Any additional pension income over that bar will be taxed at 20 per cent. A modest private pension of an additional £40 a week over that limit would attract a tax bill of £416 per year. Supposedly “wealthy” pensioners receiving a £300 winter fuel payment that others claimed they “didn’t need” were, in effect, getting a small tax rebate of their own money, and the Treasury would still be £100 ahead.

Next, for every one person using the reinstated universal benefit as a political stick with which to beat the SNP, there will be others who are able to do so, donating it in cash or kind to food banks, to charities working with homelessness, or supporting young carers, or working to support vulnerable women, or delivering aid to Gaza or elsewhere beyond Scotland. Bleeding heart liberal fantasy? Or contemporary reality in Scotland?

According to the Charities Aid Foundation 76 per cent of Scots participated in a charitable or social activity in 2018, compared to 64 per cent in the UK as a whole. The report by OSCR, the Scottish Charities Regulator, found 93 per cent of Scottish adults had donated in cash, kind, or by giving their time to a charity in the previous year (2020). In 2021 – a pandemic year – individual giving in Scotland dropped from a total of £1.2 billion to £1.1bn, still a large sum for a small country. A proportion of all those giving will have been pensioners – and possibly a high proportion given how much charities depend on retirement-age volunteers. The Scottish Council for Voluntary Organisations reported in 2023 that the impact of both the pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis had seen a downturn in fundraising, a major concern for the Scottish Third Sector, but the precise moment Labour chose to increase National Insurance contributions and the living wage, and send charities’ costs skyrocketing. Are those over the retirement age who voted Labour to block the SNP, or because they believed Labour would protect the elderly, now confident that they made the right call?

Geraldine Prince, North Berwick, East Lothian

Unfair move

My neighbours have the same size of house as me. They will in April, due to increases in pension linked to their date of birth (they were born three years after me) each be getting £50 a week more than me. Now they will get £200 as a winter fuel allowance while I will only get £100.

Have the SNP not realised that there is a monetary difference if based on one or two people living in the house but the same need for the heating.

Elizabeth Hands, Armadale, West Lothian

Stay British

The news media have been dwelling on Keir Starmer's aim to hand over the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, because the latter wants them. They may be 1,300 miles away, but they reckon that they have a claim to them.

That claim, however, is based upon the colonial link with the Chagos when the United Kingdom owned Mauritius. Otherwise, it is an odd claim. Mauritius is – apparently – an African nation, which is a surprise as they are a long way from that continent. Not only that, their population is not Chagossian, but largely Indian, with some African, European and Chinese origins.

Interestingly enough, the Chagossians themselves want to return to the islands, from which they were removed by us back in the Sixties and Seventies. Chagossians demonstrated in the UK a week or more ago stating exactly that, and that they want to remain British.

Surely, as the principle is that Britain does what the native people want – think of Gibraltar and the Falklands – give it to them. Keep the islands. It is surely their right to remain British?

Dave Anderson, Aberdeen

Write to The Scotsman

