Why SNP's insistence on pensioners' winter fuel payments being universal is questionable

The SNP’s decision to pay every single pensioner in Scotland, regardless of their income, at least £100 towards winter fuel costs demonstrates their commitment to universal benefits, in keeping with free prescription fees, free university tuition and free baby boxes for all.

However, this largesse comes at a cost. It means millions of pounds that could be spent on shoring up our ailing NHS, putting more police on the streets, or delivering a better education for our children will go elsewhere.

No one would suggest a measure to mitigate the loss of the winter fuel payment is a bad idea. We welcome the announcement made by the Scottish Government yesterday, but, like other areas, would again question why this benefit is to be universal.

Targeted help

From winter 2025/26, nearly 900,000 people will receive the payments. Some will desperately need it, and we fully support the need to pay them. Others will be glad of it. However, many will wonder why it has been sent – particularly if they are on an NHS waiting list that is one, two or even three years long.

The Scottish Government will also spend £41 million this winter to help people struggling with energy costs, give £20m to the Scottish welfare fund, and another £20m to Warmer Homes Scotland. These appear to be sensible, targeted policies that will deliver help where it is most needed. The Scotsman has called for similar measures to assist those who will just miss out as a result of the UK Government’s decision to means-test the winter fuel allowance.

There is a stronger case for winter fuel payments to pensioners in Scotland than elsewhere in the UK for the simple reason that it is colder. It is vital that the right support gets to those who are most in need. Indeed it could quite literally be a matter of life or death.