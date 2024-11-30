Alex Salmond memorial service: The high-profile figures attending at St Giles' Cathedral

A memorial service for the late Alex Salmond will be attended by host of big names from the world of politics and beyond.

The service at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh takes place later this morning. Mr Salmond, died aged 69 on October 12 in North Macedonia after having a heart attack. He was laid to rest at a private family funeral near his home in Strichen, Aberdeenshire.

His memorial service is expected to be attended by former Prime Minister Gordon Brown, First Minister John Swinney, and former First Minister Henry McLeish.

Also expected to attend are Kate Forbes, Deputy First Minster; Richard Lochhead MSP, minister for tourism, along with Gillian Martin MSP, the Scottish Government's acting net zero and energy secretary. They will be joined by Stephen Flynn, the SNP leader at Westminster, and Anas Sarwar, leader of the Scottish Labour Party, and Alison Johnstone, Holyrood’s Presiding Officer.

The public memorial service for Alex Salmond at St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh (Pic: Jane Barlow/PA Wire)

Former President Officers Lord Steel of Aikwood and George Reid will be there along with Gerard Burns whose painting ‘The Rowan’ hung behind the First Minister’s desk, and prominent Yes campaigners including Sandy Adam,

Also attending at St Giles’ will be actress Elaine C. Smith, footballer Michael Stewart, and Sir Brian Souter, founder of Stagecoach. Music will come from The Proclaimers, plus singers Dougie MacLean and Sheena Wellington, while there will be a number of readings, including one from Conservative MP Sir David Davis, and tributes from Kenny MacAskill, and Mr Salmond's niece Christina Hendry.