The headline suggests devolution has failed and therefore should be abandoned in favour of a return to exclusive rule form Westminster, but Diffley’s comment strongly counters that argument.

The second argument that follows is that devolution would be more popular today had a party other than the SNP been in government at Holyrood for the last decade, but on nearly every measure, including the economy, the NHS and education, the Labour Party in government in Wales has not performed to the level of the SNP and does not provide many of the social benefits available in Scotland.

The total of 60 per cent wishing more powers for the Scottish Parliament indicates that the majority of those polled agree with the SNP that Holyrood needs more powers (which Labour, as well as the Tories, argued against). In other words, Scots wish to have a greater say in determining their own future, and while the figures suggest only 38 per cent polled would apparently vote for independence ahead of any new campaigning, persistent polling indicates at least half of Scots will vote for independence when they perceive the time is right. That day will be hastened should Westminster continue to deny the democratic mandate of the Scottish Parliament and continue to unreasonably restrict Holyrood’s powers.

The majority of those polled said the Scottish Parliament should have more powers (Picture: Andy Buchanan/Pool/AFP via Getty)

Stan Grodynski, Longniddry, East Lothian

Distorted view

Yesterday’s headline “New poll shows fewer than half Scotsbelieve that Holyrood has served them well”, while true, is also misleading.

Digging deeper once you strip out the don’t knows and don’t cares, it transpires that in fact only 32 per cent of those polled believed that Holyrood had not served them well against 40 per cent who believed Holyrood had served them well. So the majority of people who had a view on the subject were happy with the Scottish Government.

I believe that newspapers have the right to print their views but not distorted, dishonest headlines.

Mike Herd, Tain, Highland

Clapping seals

As one of the "clapping seals” referenced in John McLellan's recent, bodice-clutching piece (Scotsman, 19 March), can I assure him that Tory voters are in no danger from a “Tory-free” Scotland. The last time this happened, in 1997, I don’t recall lines of disconsolate Tory-voting refugees fleeing their homes and heading for England.

The Tories will be contesting every available Westminster seat in Scotland, which means that they, like the SNP, are pursuing the mathematical aim of wiping all other parties from the electoral map. The fact that only the Tories risk being on the wrong end of this has more to do with their appalling policies and mismanagement than Mr Yousaf calling for the electoral demise of a handful of MPs.

As for Scotland’s “left behind” Tory voters, I have every sympathy for them. They deserve a party that reflects their decency, kindness, and pragmatism. A Scottish Conservative party in an independent country would far better reflect their values than the likes of Suella Braverman and Lee Anderson. And who knows? A clapping seal or two might even be prepared to vote for it. Arf!

Adam Oyebanji, Edinburgh

Justified criticism

I totally agree with all the points made in Murdo Fraser’s column about the Hate Crime Bill (Scotsman 20 March). This new legislation is completely over the top, denies free speech and will waste police time, which they don’t have.

Imagine SNP politicians spending countless months on this rather than on what should be their priorities, as Mr Fraser says: economic growth, wealth creation, closing the attainment gap and treatment times in NHS.

They have really lost the plot this time, especially as Mr Yousaf should be the first one to be prosecuted under the new act for his offensive remarks on Tories. Has he not connected the two?

Elizabeth Towns, Edinburgh

Bigger fish

As the ding-dong over “hate crime” continues (Letters, 20 March) there is a much bigger fish to fry.

The abject failures of the SNP/Green administration just keep coming. Now it is an utter failure to reach the climate change goal by 2030 (Scotsman, 20 March). The usual platitudes by the SNP are advanced but it is still a failure. Add in health, education, drugs deaths, homeless, transport and all the rest.

The bottom line is that Scotland is being failed at every turn by the current Holyrood set-up. Major changes are needed and urgently. What chance of SNP compliance?

Gerald Edwards, Glasgow

Melville plaque

It is sad and revealing that Edinburgh Council has replaced the stolen plaque on the Melville Monument (Scotsman, 19 March) with the same misleading, partial and biased wording as the previous one, despite the many objections generated by genuine experts.

It might have portrayed some magnanimity in admitting that Viscount Dundas’s action in promoting a more gradual abolition of the appalling Atlantic slave trade – deemed the only practical solution likely to succeed in the UK parliament in the 1790s – may well in the end have saved more lives than the half-million souls tragically transported in the 15 subsequent years.

Also, why did the council’s panel appointed to determine such a contentious topic not include even a single relevant historian of that period, and why was it chaired by a professor of brewing, albeit the respected Sir Geoffrey Palmer, rather than such an expert?

Do the council and Sir Geoffrey dispute that the trade was also caused by the willing participation of the West African kings and chieftains who were keen to dispose of their captured enemies and others for financial gain?

John Birkett, St Andrews, Fife

Stitches in time

The much-awaited Edinburgh Futures Institute will be a terrific place to display the wonderful new tapestry commemorating the Edingburgth Seven woven by the Dovecot Studios from Christine Borland’s design (Scotsman, 19 March).

Perhaps some older readers may remember The Walls of Jericho, the seven-part television series shown in 1981 about Sophia Jex-Blake and the Edinburgh Seven’s struggle with acceptance from the medical profession. It starred Sara Kestelman, Iain Cuthbertson and Rosalind Lloyd. Maggie Allen was the producer and writer with Michael Elder of this engaging series, with a lot of filming taking place in Edinburgh the previous year.

I was Chief Librarian at The Scotsman at that time and was engaged in quite a bit of research from the archives during the writing and production of the series. It proved a great success, with much comment from the television audience unaware of the fantastic pioneering struggle of these women.

Let us hope this magnificent tapestry will bring awareness of their importance to the fore again.

Elizabeth Malcolm, Edinburgh

Money well spent

I was delighted to read your excellent feature on the construction of a replacement local history museum in Brora in Sutherland (20 March).

We have stayed in this lovely village on a couple of occasions and have visited the current museum situated high on the hill. The area’s diverse local history makes it a fascinating place to visit, with interesting exhibits and friendly staff. The new location will enable the museum to expand and thrive and be more accessible to passing traffic.

It’s disappointing that the funding had to come from the UK Government’s Levelling-Up Fund and not the Scottish Government. However, the most important aspect is that the community can now move forward with this excitingproject.

Bob MacDougall, Kippen, Stirling

Taxi service

Recently, an insurer asked me how much I thought the car I had bought last year was now worth. I am not qualified to judge, but it set me thinking about the Murrellmobile, which is now once more in the news. It’s about three years old, which means that its value must have depreciated significantly.The weather may have taken some toll on it. Perhaps it has had a more protected existence during its year of police custody.

Mr Google tells me that, after three years, a car’s value will have depreciated to 58 per cent of its original value. This suggests that the Murrell mobile home is not now worth the £110,000, which the press insists on quoting as its value. At 58 per cent, it is worth £63,800, all other things beyond its age being equal. Thus, in addition to the SNP’s recent loss of members and disappearance of substantial donors, it also has a seriously depreciating asset, but not under its control.

There could, of course, be an obvious use for the vehicle after its release by the police. After this year’s general election, it could be just the size for conveying the SNP’s much shrunken parliamentary party from the House of Commons to the nearest expensive London restaurant.

Jill Stephenson, Edinburgh

