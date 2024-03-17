Humza Yousaf refuses to be drawn on questions over campervan at centre of SNP finances probe

First Minister Humza Yousaf has refused to comment on suggestions the campervan at the centre of the SNP finances scandal should be used to fight an election – or even given to Scottish football fans.

Senior SNP figures have reportedly requested that Police Scotland return the campervan they seized as part of the Operation Branchform investigation into the party’s finances in April last year.

The luxury campervan was purchased by the party ahead of the 2021 Holyrood election campaign. However, the party has said that as Covid lockdown measures were eased, the campervan was no longer necessary and was instead kept outside the home of Margaret Murrell – the mother of former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell – in Dunfermline before being seized by police.

First Minister Humza Yousaf acknowledges applause after speaking at the SNP campaign council in Perth. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

The SNP wants the campervan back either to use it for the next Westminster election or to sell the vehicle and raise campaigning funds, it has been reported.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn was reported as having joked the campervan could be given to the Tartan Army for use during this summer’s Euros, as hotels in Germany “are going to be really expensive”.

Appearing on BBC Scotland’s Sunday Show, Mr Yousaf was asked whether he would support this use of the campervan, but would not be drawn on an answer.

“I'm not going to get into a live police investigation,” the First Minister said. “If you want to ask Stephen about his comments, then feel free to bring Stephen on your programme.

“But I will say as leader of the SNP, very clearly, that my job is to not in any way prejudice a police investigation, and I don't intend to do that. The investigation will take as long as it's going to take.”

Mr Yousaf was also asked whether he would happily campaign in the campervan, if it was returned to the SNP by Police Scotland.

“Again, I’m not going to comment on a live police investigation, though I do salute your many attempts to get me to do so,” he said.

“What I can say about the election campaign is that whatever mode of transport I'm using, I intend to get to every single constituency up and down this gorgeous and beautiful country to make the case that it is only with SNP MPs that Scotland's voice will be heard in Westminster.”

Police are continuing to investigate what happened to more than £600,000 of donations given to the SNP by independence activists since 2021.