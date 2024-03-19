Artist Christine Borland designed the Edinburgh Seven Tapestry, which will be going on display at the new Edinburgh Futures Institute this summer after being temporarily exhibited at the V&A in London (Picture: David Parry)

In 1869, the ‘Edinburgh Seven’ became the first women ever to matriculate at a UK university. Their presence at Edinburgh University caused riots by enraged male students and they were prevented from graduating with degrees in medicine because of the prevailing sexist attitudes.

However, their actions ultimately helped prompt a 1876 law allowing women to go to university and to become doctors. Given such a historic achievement, they really should be much better known. They went largely unrecognised in Edinburgh until 2015, when a plaque was put up at the university, and they were posthumously awarded their degrees only in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...