Edinburgh Seven's trailblazing role in the struggle for women's rights is worth celebrating – Scotsman comment
In 1869, the ‘Edinburgh Seven’ became the first women ever to matriculate at a UK university. Their presence at Edinburgh University caused riots by enraged male students and they were prevented from graduating with degrees in medicine because of the prevailing sexist attitudes.
However, their actions ultimately helped prompt a 1876 law allowing women to go to university and to become doctors. Given such a historic achievement, they really should be much better known. They went largely unrecognised in Edinburgh until 2015, when a plaque was put up at the university, and they were posthumously awarded their degrees only in 2019.
Now they are to be remembered with a specially commissioned tapestry which will be permanently displayed at the Edinburgh Futures Institute, in the old Edinburgh Royal Infirmary building. The growing interest in the Edinburgh Seven’s achievements is long overdue and welcome. At the time, The Scotsman was a strong supporter and, in keeping with that tradition, we hope efforts to commemorate and celebrate their trailblazing role in the struggle for women’s rights will continue.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.