Readers' Letters: Democracy wasn't all it's cracked up to be

The challenges to democracy from populism, nationalism and authoritarianism are real, said Henry McLeish in Monday's Scotsman (Picture: Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

Reader isn’t convinced democracy is the answer to Scotland’s troubles

Henry McLeish (Perspective, 6 January) correctly pointed to the very poor record of democracy in carrying out the wishes of the people, as if appropriate tinkering could rectify that failure.

In so doing he ignored the fact that the ancient Athenians who supposedly invented that system did so for reasons other than its single success: enabling peaceful change of the incumbent ruler. Those Greeks knew full well that the people, the hoi polloi, can never be trusted to run their own affairs. In their view democracy is rule of the people by the elite, for the elite.

And so it has transpired everywhere you look. The Athenians denied the vote to women, the immature, non-stake holders in the economy, foreigners and slaves: roughly 98 per cent of the population.

Even that approach was so distrusted they preferred an alternative system, one which worked well, in fact so well that today's self-appointed elites would much rather we didn't use it: let the Gods decide or, in modern terms, sortition. If you've never heard of it, then my point is made.

Tim Flinn, Edinburgh

Own goal

In Monday’s speech on the “Budget for Hope and Recovery” John Swinney scored an own goal by making a compelling case for Scotland to remain part of the UK. He spoke of the many complex “challenges” facing us and the world, saying “we either add to Scotland’s problems or we choose to be part of the solution”. There are few surer ways of adding to these challenges, uncertainties and complexity than the constant threat of separation.

He called for a “unifying budget” in order to avoid the “rise in populism”, saying that “if we are going to recover, we need to come together as a nation” (Yes John – work with Westminster on this!) and that “some will pretend there are easy answers and will offer soundbite solutions”. That is exactly what the SNP has been doing for all its existence. Surely railing against the “Westminster elites” and advocating separation as the answer to all our problems meets the definition of populism.

He also said: "There is nothing wrong with Scotland that cannot be fixed by what is right in Scotland” (such as being part of the UK, John?) and that “we have seen what happens when politicians and political parties pursue stalemates instead of progress, running the risk of feeding the forces of anti-politics and populism”. I agree John, what bigger stalemate is there than the SNP’s obsession with separation. When will their supporters realise that the SNP are the most “populist” of all parties who, because of their obsession, have failed Scotland?

Mark Openshaw, Aberdeen

Rethink taxes

Way back in the 1980s the SDP produced a White Paper, Merging Tax and Benefits: Attacking Poverty. It had two aims: redistribution and simplification.

Anyone who has had to help with benefits enquiries (as I did as an Edinburgh city councillor) knows that the system is anything but simple – it's a bureaucratic minefield. And one that denies human dignity to many of those most in need of help. Benefits take-up figures reflect both the complexity of the system, and people feeling too proud to claim their rightful help.

How much simpler it would be to have an integrated system of tax and benefits, where people are disqualified from benefits by virtue of their income. I was surely not alone in snorting with disgust when I received the £10 “Christmas present” for pensioners, introduced by Gordon Brown many moons ago. Why was that not abolished along with the universal fuel benefit for pensioners? It has not even kept pace with inflation!

Many proposals for tax reforms were rejected as just too difficult in the early days of IT. Surely it is not beyond our collective prowess to now implement new systems easily. But it will take political will. All-party consensus would be a good starting point. And why not consider also a local income tax, instead of the increasingly unfair council tax?

Moyra Forrest, Edinburgh

Chance lost

For years Scotland has gone downhill under an SNP and an SNP/Green administration with unfathomable priorities, waste and a lack of accepting responsibility for gross mistakes. Now due to circumstances there is a real chance to remove the SNP by not agreeing to its budget.

This chance appears to have been squandered. Where is the public benefit in what these politicians are doing? Trust in politics is already very low but "clever manipulations" over this budget only serve to show that what the public wants is low down their priority list. At this very minute Elon Musk is throwing a spanner into the political works. It seems some politicians in Scotland are making the case for him.

Whatever happened to politicians whose priority is actually looking after the welfare of all their constituents without resorting to raising taxes at every turn, creating yet more division in society or promoting very unpopular policies?

Gerald Edwards, Glasgow

Reform education

The deteriorating state of education in Scotland, as highlighted in your article regarding SNP education results, brings to light a pressing national concern that cannot be ignored any longer (“Call for radical reform to “future-proof’ education system in Scotland”, 6 January). If we are to build a prosperous future for Scotland, we must prioritise the education of our youth above all.

Recent reports indicating a decline in Scottish school performance serve as a wake-up call for our policymakers. The SNP government has made numerous promises to enhance educational standards, yet the evidence suggests they have failed to deliver. With our legacy of Scottish education being renowned worldwide, it is alarming to see our schools underperforming, and our children being short-changed as a result.

An urgent and fundamental rethink is required, not just in rhetoric but in actions. Investing in teacher training, ensuring adequate resources for schools and placing a greater emphasis on core subjects would be steps in the right direction.

Moreover, it is essential to involve parents and local communities in the education process, cultivating a collaborative environment that supports our educators and engages our students. As we approach the next election cycle, candidates must place education at the forefront of their agendas. Voters should demand accountability from those in power and insist on a clear plan to reform the educational landscape in Scotland. The future success of our nation depends on the education we provide today – failure to act is not an option.

Alastair Majury, Dunblane, Stirling

Just accept

Paul Beswick talks about nationalists who complain Scotland was dragged out of the EU against the will of the people (Letters, 7 January). I voted as well to stay in the EU but I respect the whole country’s decision to leave. It is the case that the independence referendum showed people wanted to remain in the UK,

The Brexit vote was a UK-wide vote and as such cannot be broken up into regions where people say, oh they dragged us out – there were many regions where the vote was to remain in the EU, such as London, but as it was a whole country referendum we should all accept the result and stop trying to break it into small pieces so the losers can have a grievance,

Toys and pram come to mind.

Andrew Thorpe, Dunfermline, Fife

God help kids

In a well-intentioned but toothless initiative, in recognition of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, The Scottish Government wants young people’s “views to be taken into account” in relation to statutory religious observance. It in no way allows for them to opt out altogether, contravening Article 14, which specifies children’s right to hold no faith. It seems the changes are to recognise “non-faith perspectives“ but will still platform “Scotland’s longstanding religious traditions and origins” so it will be pot luck as to the religiosity of the teacher.

Religion doesn’t own spirituality. Young people should be allowed to choose their own.

Neil Barber, Edinburgh Secular Society

Insult to heroes

On Armistice Day I happened to be on a ScotRail train as the eleventh hour struck. The train kept moving. The silence was broken by ScotRail’s usual continuous cacophony of announcements.

I wrote to the company, making the basic point that at a minimum they ought to suspend non-emergency onboard announcements during the national two minutes silence. They have now responded to me that they “would be unable to switch of (sic) the on train announcements due to health and safety regulations”.

Millions made the ultimate sacrifice with scant thought for their own health and safety, including railwaymen commemorated in plaques throughout the rail network.

The plaque mounted at Edinburgh’s Waverley rail station names 775 North British Railway employees who were killed in the Great War alone, alongside 704 Caledonian Railway fatalities from that war memorialised at Glasgow Central and 87 Highland Railway names on the plaque at Inverness station.

ScotRail’s management ought to hang their heads in shame.

They must sort this disgraceful state of affairs out ahead of this year’s Remembrance commemorations.

Christopher Ruane, Lanark

