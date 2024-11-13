Readers' Letters: Remembering sacrifices made by forebears is not glorying war

It’s right children learn of the debt we all owe to those who fought for freedom, says reader

I deeply resent Bruce Whitehead’s ill-conceived observations about “glorifying war” (Letters, 11 November). It is right that today’s schoolchildren, particularly those from immigrant families, learn about what is a vital part of British history.

Mr Whitehead asks when schools are going to shake off the state “imposed obligation to glorify and revere war as some sort of noble sacrifice”. The fact is it WAS a noble sacrifice.

My father volunteered to join the RAF at the age of 29, flying on Operation Varsity – the aerial invasion of the Rhine, on 24 March 1945. He piloted a Dakota towing a Horsa glider, each aircraft packed with Paras. He survived the war. Like so many, he never spoke about the war, but I’m fortunate to have his Log Books.

Members of the public attend the service of Remembrance to commemorate Armistice Day at the Scott Monument in Edinburgh (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Armistice Day honours those who died defending our country and Europe from the Nazis. It categorically does not glorify war.

As a footnote, as a very young boy I sat on my Mother’s knee in our back green air raid shelter while the Nazis dropped parachute bombs on Hyndland. I do remember the red flash, a tremendous bang and the blue blackout light bulb went out. The bench seat collapsed, everyone on it thrown to the floor.

The red flash we saw was a Nazi bomb which hit the tenements in Dudley Drive, only 150 yards from our home in Novar Drive. Ninety people died.

So, Mr Whitehead, don’t talk to me about the glorification of war. On Armistice Day we honour those from this country, the Poles, Czechs, American and Commonwealth nationals, who had the courage to join the RAF at a time when Hitler was rampaging across Europe.

Doug Morrison, Tenterden, Kent

Needed message

On Armistice Day I found myself in Tesco when the two-minute silence was announced over the Tannoy and the Last Post sounded.

I was struck by how well this moment of remembrance was observed: it was as if some hidden hand had thrown a power switch – shoppers and shop staff alike stopped, transfixed; you could hear the proverbial pin drop. I found myself reflecting on my own grandmother’s loss of a favourite young brother who lied about his age and joined up to fight in the Great War – and never came home.

I also remembered the biblical promise taught in my youth of a new heaven and earth where the lion lies down with the lamb and spears are turned into ploughshares.

With war raging in the Ukraine and the Middle East – and the steady rise of powerful and aggressive autocratic states with expansionist dreams – never has the message of peace been more vital or necessary across countries and the generations.

Ewen Peters, Newton Mearns, East Renfrewshire

Good advice?

Monday’s front page article made my heart sink, with its news that the SNP consultants bill had soared yet again (“Anger as SNP consultants bill hits £42m”, 11 November).

Being one who looks for a bright side, I suddenly cheered myself up thinking, at least the SNP finally acknowledge they are devoid of talent and intellectual capacity, requiring those with such wherewithal to advise them properly.

However, my spirits plummeted again when I realised that they conspicuously ignore such sensible advice and do their own thing, to the detriment of the country and voters.

Fraser MacGregor, Liberton, Edinburgh

Useless shower

Whoever came up with the title “Scottish Government” should be consigned to a 4x4 cell with no windows and made to wear a straitjacket.

This administration is an out-of-control group of jumped up local councillors, no more than that. They use public financed limousines to go and watch their second-rate football teams, they jump on planes to Baku to spout forth to the legions of nobody paying attention at huge cost, as they are utterly insignificant.

They give £12.5 million pounds to Africa for education, while we have schools falling to bits, teachers being made redundant and newly qualified teachers (74 per cent) with little or no chance of a full-time position.

Add to that the ongoing Deposit Return Scheme legal case with Biffa (£160m of taxpayers’ money is on the line).

Contributor Derek Farmer (Letters, 12 November) hits the nail on the head when he points out the regional MSP situation – more snouts in the trough than one would ever require. And as he states, Patrick Harvie has had his in the trough for 15 years – absolutely incredible.

Add to that, his only contributions have been the latest verbal assault on the election of the new President of the United States – but he has form here, his tirade after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II was an absolute outrage, the more so because it was done in front of her son and heir.

It is now time to whittle down the numbers of freeloaders at Holyrood, if not close it down, and get Sir Tom Hunter and a few of his business-savvy pals to run the finances. I am pretty sure that within a matter of weeks we would see change for the better and our public services run efficiently and effectively.

But unless turkeys start voting for Christmas, I doubt they will forfeit their huge salaries and pensions anytime soon.

David Millar, Lauder, Scottish Borders

Polls position

Derek Farmer claims that regional MSPs “are not elected by any voting constituent”. This is completely untrue. Regional MSPs have to be elected because of Section 1(3) of the Scotland Act 1998. He should check this Act of the UK Parliament at legislation.gov.uk, and also Section 6, which is on the “Poll for regional members”.

In the current Scottish Parliament all the Green party MSPs were elected as regional MSPs, and all the Liberal Democrats were elected as constituency MSPs. However 26 of the 31 Conservative MSPs were elected to the regions, including Russell Findlay, as were 20 of the 22 Labour MSPs, including Anas Sarwar.

E Campbell, Newton Mearns, East Renfrewshire

Accept result

Ian Smith asserts that Donald Trump was elected by a disenfranchised electorate (Letters, 12 November).

What utter nonsense! Almost 140 million Americans voted in the election, with significant numbers of minority ethnic groups voting for him. He emerged the clear winner, not just as President but with the Republicans gaining a clean sweep across the board.

Why is it that whenever a right of centre winner is elected, those not of the same ilk find ways to criticise the outcome as undemocratic, rather than accept it for what it is, the “will of the people”?

On a wider front, could the moaning left and the Hollywood luvvies, and of course our own stalwart Patrick Harvie, stop complaining about the outcome? The left and luvvies lost and should accept the result gracefully. As for Harvie, “keep your nose out” springs to mind.

Coming back to Ian Smith’s letter, please give electors credit. They are not stupid just because the result didn’t go his way – they just have a different view and that is democracy. Accept the outcome, and gies a’ peace.

Brian Barbour, Berwick-upon-Tweed, Northumberland

Death dilemma

I'm sure I’m not alone in being conflicted concerning the Assisted Dying Bill coming before the UK Parliament this week.

I’m not even convinced MPs are qualified to vote on this issue, which is surely a very personal choice, with powerful arguments for both sides, neither of which holds the high moral ground.

What is certain is that the status quo is decidedly unsatisfactory, involving, as it does, a costly trip to Switzerland at a time of parlous health.

It's certainly criminal in itself that aiding a loved one to assisted dying is deemed to be a criminal act, dealt with some severity.

My own personal position is completely and unashamedly ambiguous, in that I believe assisted dying should be an option for those for whom life is no longer sustainable.

However, as for my own dying, I tend to follow the path set out by organisations like Marie Curie, of specialised and effective palliative care.

Ian Petrie, Edinburgh

… now you don’t

The heartbreaking news that Tam Shepherd's magic tricks and jokes shop – surviving countless economic downturns and the Luftwaffe – is to close the premises it has occupied since 1886 on 33 Queen Street, Glasgow, is an encapsulation of all that has gone wrong in our towns and cities thanks to short term, short sighted councillors and business leaders (your report, 12 November).

Every year for a decade, the business complained bitterly about being undercut every Halloween – their biggest retail season – from ultra-short term lease cut price “pop-up” shops brazenly setting up next door or directly across the road from Tam Shepherd's, sanctioned by Glasgow City Council and blind eyes turned by the local Chamber of Commerce, neither giving a damn about the long-term damage by such hit-and-run vultures.

Result – another shop paying rent and rates for 12 months of the year put out of business by those chalking up a month's worth, if that: the economics of the madhouse.

Little wonder Tam Shepherd's has given up the ghost – but its fate will haunt our high streets in the decades to come.

It is them today, it will be you tomorrow.

Mark Boyle, Johnstone, Renfrewshire

