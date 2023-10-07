Readers' Letters: By-election shows tide is turning for Labour in Scotland

Are we finally witnessing the demise of the SNP dictatorship in Scotland? Thursday’s Hamilton West/ Rutherglen by-election result will have given hope to thousands of voters who are sick of seeing the country being turned into a Third World banana republic.

The result will no doubt be spun until it’s dizzy by the SNP propagandists whom I fully expect to tell us that on the turnout of 37.19, the other 62.81 were all SNP supporters who, had they voted, would have given the nationalists a massive victory.

Ian Balloch, Grangemouth, Falkirk

Truly seismic

Where lies Humza Yousaf's “de facto” referendum claim now? The Rutherglen by election result was truly seismic. Winnie Ewing's famous victory in 1967 to establish the SNP as a political force was achieved with 46 per cent of the vote. Labour has achieved 59 per cent in Rutherglen.

Not only that but the Greens were utterly trounced and the combined total for pro independence parties was around 9,000 while pro-Union parties achieved around 20,000. The game is up for the SNP /Green alliance and Humza Yousaf is facing a total meltdown.

Gerald Edwards, Glasgow

Minor tremble

Keir Starmer hailed the result of the Rutherglen by-election as “seismic”, which was interesting as about 80 per cent of the constituents didn’t vote for Labour. I doubt he sat down yesterday morning to discuss why that should be, after all, a win is a win.

Bruce Proctor, Newtonhill, Stonehaven

Clear messages

If ever there was a message to the First Minister, the by-election gave it.1) Stop focusing on independence and focus on the things that matter in people’s daily lives. 2. Get rid of the Greens.

Brian Barbour, Berwick Upon Tweed, Northumberland

False measure

There will much wishful thinking on the back of the Rutherglen by-election result about the state of the Union, as there was from Douglas Ross, Alister Jack and Rishi Sunak at the Conservative conference. Stronger than 25 years ago was the PM’s claim. But temporary fluctuations in SNP support are a false measure.

An objective look at the long-term evidence of support for the Union tells a different story. In 1979 it stood at about 85 per cent. By 1990 it had fallen to about 60 per cent. There was a small recovery during the Tony Blair years, then it fell to 55 per cent in the 2014 referendum. Now, it is very slightly above 50 per cent. The long-term trajectory is obvious.

If Labour win the next general election it might extend the current plateau in union support. Alternatively, leadership to the right of Blair without his charisma could disappoint many before the inevitable return to power of the Conservatives in the next five or ten years.

At that point, if it has not already happened, support for the Union will fall, possibly plummet, and the polling evidence will compel even the most reluctant of governments to concede that the Union is over.

Robert Farquharson, Edinburgh

Landslide win

The results in the by-election surely signal a major change in the future of Scottish politics. As was apparent, Labour secured a landslide victory over the SNP. The people have spoken!

And I would forecast that this is just the start of things to come, both at Scottish and UK levels. The Scottish Nationalists have had their day, and their true colours have come out in the wash.

The good people of Scotland should not be expected to have to wait until 2026 for the next Holyrood Election; the SNP/Green alliance has shown itself to be utterly incompetent in most aspects of Scotland's devolved powers. The only answer to this dilemma entails the holding of a much earlier election. It is simply inconceivable Scotland's economic, structural and political scene should be subjected to any further governance on the part of this grouping of proven incompetents.

Robert I G Scott, Northfield, Ceres, Fife

Chin up!

Although disappointed by the Rutherglen result, I am certainly not despondent. It is a kick up the backside to a hesitant SNP and as such may turn out to be a good result for the party, and indeed, Scotland.

On this one result the total unionist media herald it as a fantastic and complete political change, forecasting a possible 40 Scottish Labour seats at next year’s General Election. In 2015 the same media did not herald such change when the SNP won 56 out of 59 seats. The facts are that the Tories lost their deposit and Labour now have two MPs in Scotland.

However, at the SNP conference it is vital that unity of purpose is now restored and that yesterday’s stalwarts, Alex Neil and Fergus Ewing, gracefully retire.

Rather than scratching about for reluctant election candidates, SNP branches should be looking for committed young and vibrant people to lead Scotland forward but with the drive and energy of a young Alec Salmond. It’s also totally counter productive, irresponsible and wrong for the self-appointed leader of the A9 Action group, a former SNP member, reporting about Holyrood: “This government has got blood on its hands.”

Grant Frazer, Newtonmore, Highland

Get tactical

While the extent of SNP failure at Rutherglen and Hamilton West clearly speaks to Labour successfully repositioning itself as a viable centre-left party capable of government, does it also demonstrate that Scottish voters are at last willing to vote tactically? While the Tories nationally trail in opinion polls, the Lib Dems are experiencing a remarkable resurgence – yet both these pro-UK parties undoubtedly performed poorly in this by-election: pro-UK votes being concentrated on Scottish Labour.

Many of those holding an anti-separatist position in Scotland have long been frustrated by pro-UK voters’ oft-repeated failure to embrace tactical voting, allowing the SNP to divide and rule.

Will pro-UK voters, who so wisely backed Scottish Labour in Rutherglen and Hamilton West continue to, say, vote Lib Dems in North East Fife and Tory in Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk? We must hope so.

Martin Redfern, Melrose, Roxburghshire

Poor comparison

J Moore suggests that it is unfair for “city dwellers” to have a say in traditional rural pursuits. It is suggested that it is like asking someone in the country to have a say on a city bus service (Letters, 6 October).

But, of course, hunting with dogs usually ends up with a wild animal being chased, caught and torn to death. I am sure, if J Moore wishes, they will be able to find such vile imagery on line. Yes, jobs may be lost if conditions change. But that has always been the case. How many mills closed, factories shut down etc, devastating city employees over the years?

Running an animal to its death is a disgusting practice, although if it became law for just one human, on foot, and wolves were reintroduced to Scotland, it might at least become a fair contest.

S M Duthie, Edinburgh

Teach First Aid

In view of the current crisis in the NHS and continuing strain on A&E Departments there is a strong case for the compulsory teaching of First Aid in our schools. Teaching the basics would enable a person sick or injured at home or in the street to obtain on the spot treatment from a member of the public, which might save a life.

A suitably qualified teacher explaining the basics of First Aid treatment to all ages of pupils could be of huge value to our stretched NHS in the case of an emergency. The addition of First Aid to our school's curriculum could be an enormous benefit to all.

Sandy Macpherson, Edinburgh

Get tough

Once again Just Stop Oil has disrupted people's enjoyment at the theatre in London as the protesters pursue their monomania. It is vital that the law decide how to deal with this proportionately.

Since these people are totally brainwashed into believing the nonsense which constitutes their religion (for so it must be described), something which will make them sit up and pay attention is the least we can do when they disrupt Wimbledon, theatres or streets, for example.

A swift resolution would be best. Those found guilty in a (same day) court must have their bank accounts frozen until suitable financial compensation has been made. If they have disrupted a play, for example, the cost of everyone's ticket must be reimbursed, as well as their travel to the theatre. The theatre must also be compensated to an amount which covers the cost of lost business. Until the amounts due have been paid, the guilty parties' bank accounts must remain frozen and they should be bankrupted if necessary. Claims should be made on the spot to the theatre, or in the street to the police.

In the case of road blockages, a formula should be reached to decide who will receive compensation and additional fines levied for endangering life, preventing appointments being kept etc. This should be fairly straightforward.

Of course, no crowdfunding should be permitted for those found guilty. Such funds should be given to those who have been inconvenienced. This should ensure that a measure of sanity will prevail.

John Fraser, Glasgow

Write to The Scotsman