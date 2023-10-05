FMQs: Recap as Humza Yousaf quizzed at Scottish Parliament over police officer cuts

Anas Sarwar from Scottish Labour up next, and he’s clearly not happy with the exchange between Alison Johnstone and Humza Yousaf, saying this is a serious matter.

Mr Sarwar says while he was out campaigning in Cambuslang he met a “distressed woman” who was trying to report a serious crime, but had found her local station in Blantyre and the station in Cambuslang were both closed.

He says this is a “heartbreaking example” of what the loss of local policing means, and asked which stations will be closed down and accused him of “decimating Scotland’s police presence”.