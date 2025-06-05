Why we'd love to complain about 43 miles of roadworks (!) – but can't
Given moaning about roadworks might actually be an even more ‘popular’ pursuit than football, the prospect of up to 43 miles of traffic jams, endless lines of seemingly unnecessary cones and much bone-shattering bumping up and down while snaking between unfinished lanes felt like the big one, an invitation to the World Cup of Complaining.
But as we looked out our Big Book of Acerbic Barbs, it suddenly struck us – we can’t actually complain! We’d quite like to, but it would be a bit rich, given we’ve been repeatedly calling for the work to be done.
The £3.7 billion project to dual the A9, announced in 2007 but not now expected to be finished until 2035 (at the earliest), should have a transformative effect on transport links to the Highlands when it’s done. But until then, there’s no doubt it’s going to be annoying.
If only they’d done a bit more over the last 18 years, there wouldn’t be so much left to do all at once. But no, we’re not complaining! Just please, please, let’s get this done.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.