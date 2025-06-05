Why we'd love to complain about 43 miles of roadworks (!) – but can't

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Given moaning about roadworks might actually be an even more ‘popular’ pursuit than football, the prospect of up to 43 miles of traffic jams, endless lines of seemingly unnecessary cones and much bone-shattering bumping up and down while snaking between unfinished lanes felt like the big one, an invitation to the World Cup of Complaining.

But as we looked out our Big Book of Acerbic Barbs, it suddenly struck us – we can’t actually complain! We’d quite like to, but it would be a bit rich, given we’ve been repeatedly calling for the work to be done.

The A9 is now expected to become a dual carriageway between Perth and Inverness by 2035 (Picture: John Devlin) | National World

The £3.7 billion project to dual the A9, announced in 2007 but not now expected to be finished until 2035 (at the earliest), should have a transformative effect on transport links to the Highlands when it’s done. But until then, there’s no doubt it’s going to be annoying.