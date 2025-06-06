Why we should always be inspired by the heroes of D-Day

After radio reports about the D-Day Landing, Anne Frank wrote in her famous diary: ‘Hope is revived within us’

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

June 6, 1944, is a date that will live forever in the annals of human history. As Lieutenant Colonel Stuart Crawford writes, D-Day remains to this day the largest seaborne assault in history. Thousands of Allied troops were killed and thousands more were wounded, but the Nazis’ days were numbered.

After listening to radio reports about the landings while hiding in Amsterdam, the then 14-year-old Anne Frank wrote in her famous diary of a “great commotion in the Secret Annexe!” “Hope is revived within us. It gives us fresh courage, and makes us strong again,” she added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Land craft, barrage balloons and ships at Omaha beach shortly after the invasion in June 1944 (Picture: Three Lions) | Getty Images

Heartbreakingly, she and her family were arrested just two months later and she died in Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in February the following year, just one victim out of tens of millions who lost their lives in the Holocaust and the wars of conquest launched by Hitler’s foul tyranny.