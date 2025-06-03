Ian Murray: 'A clear path for the next decade to make the UK secure at home and strong abroad'

Review marks a fundamental shift to restore Britain’s readiness, writes Scottish Secretary Ian Murray

Scotland has always been at the beating heart of the UK’s defence and security.

From our historic regiments like the Black Watch, to our tradition of shipbuilding, we should be incredibly proud of our history on national security.

We are living in an increasingly insecure world. War in Europe, growing nuclear risks, and daily cyber threats demand a robust response.

The Strategic Defence Review we published yesterday sets a clear path for the next decade to make the UK secure at home and strong abroad. This isn't about minor adjustments; it's a fundamental shift to restore Britain's readiness, deter our adversaries and help drive economic growth across the UK.

From the highly skilled pilots at RAF Lossiemouth to those who maintain our nuclear deterrent at Faslane, thousands of Scottish-based military personnel do extraordinary work to keep us safe every day. I thank them all for their service.

This government is delivering the largest sustained increase in defence spending since the end of the Cold War - a huge boost for Scotland's world-leading defence sector, delivering economic growth and highly-skilled jobs.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaks during a visit to BAE Systems in Govan, Glasgow, to launch the Strategic Defence Review | PA

Yesterday the Prime Minister came to Scotland to announce up to 12 new attack submarines, building on the £15 billion investment set out for the UK’s sovereign nuclear warhead programme, keeping the UK safe for generations to come.

And today we're announcing UK troops and warships will be protected by drone and laser weapon technology through a major £5 billion investment, as the UK seeks to become the leading edge of innovation in NATO.

From Rosyth to the Clyde, Scottish shipbuilding has been the backbone of British maritime strength, with eight Type 26 ships being built by BAE Systems in Glasgow and five Type 31 frigates by Babcock International in Fife.

Our Strategic Defence Review set out the need for an ‘always on’ pipeline of shipbuilding – bolstering Scottish jobs, Britain’s national security and delivering the UK Government’s Plan for Change.

This multi-billion pound investment supports thousands of skilled jobs and invests in our communities for years to come.

The Review will also deliver significant investment in munitions capabilities, with plans for at least six new munitions factories across the UK creating more than 1,000 skilled manufacturing jobs. Scotland's expertise in this field is already evident, with 155mm munitions produced by BAE Systems in Glasgow and Tomahawk missiles by Raytheon in Glenrothes.

Scotland’s vital role in UK defence

I was astonished to read this week that the Scottish Government is blocking investment in a specialist welding centre in Glasgow, by withdrawing a £2.5 million grant. The defence Secretary was clear, if the Scottish Government continues to block the funding for this centre, the UK Government will step in and fund it directly.

I am passionately proud that Scotland plays such a vital role in the UK's defence. That's why I'm particularly pleased about the £400 million investment to ensure our servicemen and women have barracks fit for purpose – addressing military accommodation that has been allowed to fall into disrepair.

The Ministry of Defence already spends £2.14 billion a year here – including £32 million with SMEs – approximately 25,600 jobs across Scotland depend on defence spending.

By putting national security at the heart of our Plan for Change, we are ensuring Scotland remains central to the UK's defence capabilities while delivering economic benefits to communities across the country.