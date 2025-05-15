Why UK must use war on cyber criminals to prepare for online 'Battle of Britain'

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the bank NatWest, it faces 100 million cyber attacks every month, a staggering figure that may help explain the recent problems faced by Marks & Spencer, the Co-op and Edinburgh’s schools because of hackers. With such a barrage, it almost seems inevitable that one will slip through.

Speaking to the Scottish Parliament’s Criminal Justice Committee, Chris Ulliott, head of cybersecurity at NatWest – which employs hundreds of staff to deal with threats – said that “about a third of the emails, millions a month, we actually block because they are believed to be the start of an attack against our staff”.

He added there was growing concern that criminals were using artificial intelligence to make their approaches to staff seem more credible.

Increasing our expertise in dealing with hackers should provide valuable insights into how the UK would defend itself from cyber attacks during a war (Picture: Sean Gallup) | Getty Images

Internet of Things

However, fraudsters are not the only ones involved in cyber attacks. Hostile states also pose a threat. Speaking to The Scotsman, Graeme Downie MP, chair of the Coalition on Secure Technology, warned that China could hack the UK’s traffic lights and other electronic equipment if the technology used in them is not sufficiently secure.

The ‘internet of things’ (IoT) connects all manner of devices from washing machines and air fryers to critical parts of the National Grid. And many IoT ‘modules’ are manufactured in China.

“With short simple bits of code, someone could be in control of those [modules], or reprogram those to do different things,” Downie said.

Vital to UK’s defence

Amid concern about a possible war with Russia should the situation in Ukraine escalate, cyber security is obviously a matter of national security. So, just as we have a Ministry of Defence, we should also have a Ministry of Cyber Defence to augment the work of the National Cyber Security Centre.

With even large private companies struggling to defend themselves, they clearly need greater government help, and increasing expertise in seeing off such attacks would not only help the economy.