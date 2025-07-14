Why UK needs its own 'Auld Alliance' with France to deal with English Channel people smugglers

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For me the idea of a one-in, one-out immigration scheme conjures up the unlikely image of a security guard in a bright yellow vest keeping tally with a clicker. While that might not quite be an accurate picture of the perhaps more accurately named ‘new migrant return scheme’, it is not that far from the truth.

Basically the deal agreed between the UK and France during President Emmanuel Macron’s state visit will mean that for each migrant the UK Government returns, we will accept another who has made a legal claim in France to asylum here. The scheme, initially a pilot, is being lauded by both countries as a ground-breaking plan which will smash the model of the people smugglers and finally tackle the small boats issue.

Now that the pomp, ceremony and excitement of Macron’s state visit has subsided it is clear that this was a main purpose of his trip. Starmer’s government must be aware that if they do not grasp this nettle, they risk repeating the Conservatives’ mistakes.

Queen Camilla, King Charles III, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron arrive for the State Banquet at Windsor Castle last week (Picture: Aaron Chown/pool) | Getty Images

Conservatives’ disastrous Rwanda plan

In the first half of this year alone, 20,000 people have risked their lives in small boat crossings despite all previous attempts to clamp down on them. But perhaps the biggest obstacle that the Labour government will have to overcome is convincing the public. The Conservatives’ failure to tackle the issue with their disastrous and expensive Rwanda policy has simply fuelled public scepticism.

This new deal with France would mean that any migrant coming here illegally, such as in a small boat, would be automatically excluded from future asylum and returned to France. Those living in France but wanting to come to the UK would be able to apply online for asylum. For every person who arrives illegally and is returned, someone who applies legally and is approved would be allowed to come to the UK through a secure route.

At the same time, France will improve measures to intercept crossings, and both countries will increase joint enforcement actions in the Channel. In this country, the UK Government will crack down on illegal working, particularly in the gig economy, with changes in the law and new biometric technology introduced.

Working with our closest and indeed one of our oldest European allies is surely the key to finally cracking these perilous crossings. The announcement has received a mixed reception with the Refugee Council saying it would provide a mechanism for a safe legal route while Asylum Matters is doubtful it will work.

New relations with France

I hope that it does work. We need people fleeing persecution or poverty to know that there is a safe legal route for those who qualify for asylum in this country. But equally it needs to be clear that people smuggling and exploitation of vulnerable individuals in the black economy will not be tolerated.

Critically if this initial pilot is to be successful it must be expanded. But in addressing parliament this week, President Macron found himself stood in the Royal Gallery, surrounded by paintings depicting England’s glorious victories over his country at Trafalgar and Waterloo.

Going forward we must hope that this new partnership is more reminiscent of Scotland’s Auld Alliance with France as we face the fresh challenges of a new era.