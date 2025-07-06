How Labour's NHS reforms in England pose a real threat to the SNP

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Given the Labour government’s performance in recent weeks, it was refreshing to hear some genuine vision in the Health Secretary's ten-year health plan for England and Wales. Don’t get me wrong, I have questions about the deliverability. The lack of social care. The expense.

But when Wes Streeting opened his speech by saying, “there are moments in our national story when our choices define who we are”, I knew we were about to hear something momentous. What I had not anticipated was that the 'Fit for the Future' Plan he was about to unveil for England would not only set out a new vision and direction for the NHS there, but throw down the gauntlet for the Scottish Government.

On the anniversary of the announcement of a National Health Service by the Attlee Government, Streeting revealed what he claimed will be a reformed neighbourhood health service. That it was largely welcomed, sometimes cautiously, on all sides of the Commons speaks not just to the plan itself but to the widespread belief that major reform is needed if we are to safeguard one of our country’s proudest achievements for the next generation.

Comparing waiting lists

Of course, there were questions from the Tories on detail and from my own party, the Liberal Democrats, on how it will impact on social care specifically. We have long called for free personal care, based on the model introduced by the Scottish Liberal Democrats in government, better support for unpaid carers and help for those struggling with accommodation costs.

But the general feeling was that this plan has the community-based approach and ambition which is required. And as Tory Shadow Health Secretary Ed Argar put it, we need it to stick.

While that ambition might currently be contained within England by devolution legislation, there’s surely no doubt it will invite comparison with Scotland as waiting times and other targets often do.

It’s also likely that the pressure faced by the current service and staff in Scotland and the SNP’s abject failure to produce the same sort of ambitious vision will be a major issue in the 2026 election.

Learning from England

Given that importance, it was disappointing the only contribution from that party in the debate in parliament was an self-congratulatory comment on our medicines agency. Surely those of us who have benefited from a health service and staff coping with unacceptable under resourcing and often crumbling facilities are entitled to expect better of our Holyrood ruling party.

The SNP would now do well to spend time reading what Streeting has laid out. I have a sneaking suspicion that Labour in Scotland will want to promote something similar. They may well see it as the key to electoral success, as well as the key to securing the future of the NHS.

In times of crisis especially, there is nothing wrong with looking across the Border to see what is possible elsewhere. We have often examined the work of European or Nordic countries for examples of how to tackle issues with housing, education and beyond.

To refuse to look to our nearest neighbours for a health service cure would be churlish at best. And this time, it might just be terminal for the SNP.