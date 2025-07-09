French champagne and a special gin-infused cocktail called L'entente will be served at the state banquet in honour of president of France .

The King has also turned to his friend and King's Foundation ambassador, French chef Raymond Blanc , to put together the menu in culinary collaboration with the Royal Household, designing the first course and the dessert.

Blanc was in the kitchens at Windsor on Tuesday evening making sure the dishes were served to perfection for President Emmanuel Macron , his wife Brigitte and the 160 guests including Charles, the Queen and the Prince and Princess of Wales .

The menu, which was written in French as is the custom for state banquets, begins with a selection of tender summer vegetables from the Gardens of Le Manoir with Sage, Raw Tomato and Extra Virgin Olive Oil Dressing.

The next course is Supreme of Rhug Estate Chicken with Norfolk Asparagus and Tarragon Cream, followed by Iced Blackcurrant Parfait on a Blackcurrant-soaked Sponge with Elderflower Jelly for dessert.

Buckingham Palace described the collaboration as being "in the spirit of the Entente Cordial".

In a tradition started by the King, a cocktail has also been created specially for the occasion, this time called L'entente.

It combines British gin with lemon curd and French pastis, garnished with dried French cornflowers and English roses.

Delicate seasonal flowers including roses, sweet peas and herbs in a colour scheme of pale pinks, purples and white decorated the table, handpicked from the gardens at Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle, along with flowers and lavender from The Savill Garden in Windsor Great Park , all arranged in silver-gilt centrepieces taken from the Grand Service.

The impressive St George's Hall is the largest room in the castle at 55.5 metres long (180ft) and nine metres wide (29.5ft), and the 50 metre (164ft) table stretches its full length.

The castle's staff began constructing the mahogany table last Wednesday, and it now set with the elaborate silver gilt Grand Service.

Sir Mick Jagger and Sir Elton John topped the star-studded guest list for the French state banquet hosted by the King at Windsor Castle.

The Rolling Stones' front man was joined by his fiancee Melanie Hamrick , while Crocodile Rock singer Sir Elton was accompanied by his husband David Furnish for the opulent royal celebration.

