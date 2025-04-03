The Prime Minister sought to assure business on Thursday morning

Scottish businesses have labelled Donald Trump’s tariffs a “major blow” as the UK Government took its first steps towards possible retaliation.

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) was one of many businesses to raise concerns about the tariffs, which the US president placed on countries around the world, with the UK’s 10 per cent rate putting them in the lowest “baseline” category

Ministers are now considering their steps, with the Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds telling MPs on Thursday a request for input on “possible retaliatory action” was now being launched by the UK Government.

Speaking to The Scotsman, Guy Hinks, FSB Scotland Chair, claimed the tariffs would cause “untold damage” to small businesses.

He said: "These tariffs are a major blow to small Scottish firms trying to trade their way into profit while the domestic economy remains flat. The US is an important market for Scottish exporters, the biggest outside of the EU, with six in 10 small UK exporters currently trading into the United States.

“Scotland’s artisan food and drink makers, from the small distillers to craft bakers, are likely to be among the firms hardest hit. Tariffs will cause untold damage to them.

“We support the push for an agreement between the UK and US governments that brings an end to tariff wars and puts SMEs at its centre by reducing non-tariff barriers.

“The UK Government should be ready to provide emergency assistance to any SMEs at risk of collapse. This will provide breathing space, help contain the fallout - protecting jobs and their suppliers - and allow firms a bridge as they adapt.”

The UK exported £60.4 billion of goods to the US in 2023, around 15 per cent of all goods exports.

While the blanket 10 per cent tariff will come into effect on Saturday, the car industry has already been hit with a 25 per cent import tax which began in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The Scotch whisky industry is also likely to be impacted, with America its largest export market by value. In 2024, US exports were worth £971 million to the industry.

The industry has now urged the UK government to keep working on an economic deal with the US to see the tariffs ditched.

A SWA spokesperson said: "The industry is disappointed that Scotch whisky could be impacted by these tariffs. We welcome the intensive efforts by the UK government to reach a deal with the US administration, and we continue to support this measured and pragmatic approach towards a mutually beneficial resolution.”

Concerns were also raised by William Wemyss, founder and chair of Wemyss Family Spirits, a small independent Scotch whisky producer based near St Andrews.

He said: “The reintroduction of a 10 per cent tariff on UK exports to the US, including Scotch whisky, is a damaging setback for our industry. As a small, family-owned Scotch whisky business, we rely on stable, tariff-free trade to grow, invest and bring our products to whisky lovers across the Atlantic.

"The US is our single largest export market and demand remains strong, but tariffs inject real uncertainty, particularly for independent producers like us. If tariffs fuel inflation or restrict consumer spending in the US, it risks fewer golf travellers, fewer distillery visits, and a knock-on effect on local jobs.”

It comes as the Business Secretary told MPs while seeking an economic deal with the US was preferable, the prospect of retaliatory tariffs was now being looked at.

In a House of Commons statement, he said: “It remains our belief that the best route to economic stability for working people is a negotiated deal with the US that builds on our shared strengths.

“However, we do reserve the right to take any action we deem necessary if a deal is not secured.

“To enable the UK to have every option open to us in future, I am today launching a request for input on the implications for British businesses of possible retaliatory action. This is a formal step necessary for us to keep all options on the table.

“We will seek the views of UK stakeholders over four weeks until 1 May 2025 on products that could potentially be included in any UK tariff response.

“This exercise will also give businesses the chance to have their say and influence the design of any possible UK action.”

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 02: U.S. President Donald Trump holds up a chart while speaking during a “Make America Wealthy Again” trade announcement event in the Rose Garden at the White House on April 2, 2025 in Washington, DC. Touting the event as “Liberation Day”, Trump is expected to announce additional tariffs targeting goods imported to the U.S. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Mr Reynolds reiterated that retaliatory tariffs are just one option, and that an economic deal was still the focus.

He said: “If we are in a position to agree an economic deal with the US that lifts the tariffs that have been placed on our industries, this request for input will be paused, and any measures flowing from that will be lifted.”

The Prime Minister told senior executives from some of the UK’s biggest companies in Downing Street on Thursday morning that the world was “entering a new era”.

He indicated that he would fight for a trade deal with the US rather than immediately respond with retaliatory tariffs, although he stressed that “nothing is off the table”.

Sir Keir said: “Clearly, there will be an economic impact from the decisions the US has taken both here and globally.”

He said that “nobody wins in a trade war” and stressed the UK had a “fair and balanced trade relationship with the US”.

Negotiations on an “economic prosperity deal” which it is hoped could mitigate the impact of the tariffs will continue, Sir Keir said as he promised to “fight for the best deal for Britain”.

But he said he would “only strike a deal if it is in the national interest and if it is the right thing to do for the security of working people”.

Sir Keir said that “as with defence and security, so too for the economy and trade we are living in a changing world, entering a new era” and “we must rise to this challenge”.