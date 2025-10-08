Why stars are aligning for Scotland to claim first victory over New Zealand at 100-year-old Murrayfield

The best way to celebrate Murrayfield’s 100 years of rugby internationals would be Scotland’s first win over the All Blacks
Scotsman comment
By Scotsman comment
Comment
Published 8th Oct 2025, 06:00 BST

In March 1925, Murrayfield hosted its first-ever rugby international with Scotland securing a 14-11 victory over England to clinch another historic first: a Grand Slam. As the ground continues its centenary celebrations, rugby fans are being asked to share their favourite memories.

From Bruce Hay’s early try against the mighty All Blacks in 1978 to David Sole’s dogged walk onto the pitch ahead of the 1990 Grand Slam decider against England and Finn Russell's “pass of the century” in 2018, we will all have our favourites. There will also be some rather different memorable moments, like the recent Oasis comeback concert or performances by stars such as Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen and Tina Turner.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Duhan van der Merwe dives for the corner during the Scotland-Ireland Six Nations game at Murrayfield in February (Picture: Andy Buchanan)placeholder image
Duhan van der Merwe dives for the corner during the Scotland-Ireland Six Nations game at Murrayfield in February (Picture: Andy Buchanan) | AFP via Getty Images

However, its 100th birthday does come with a problem. What to get for a (slightly belated) present? But, when you think about it, the answer is obvious.

The year of its birth saw a historic first, so 2025 should be marked with another. In 120 years of trying, Scotland have never beaten the All Blacks. They will have another chance at Murrayfield on November 8. The stars are aligning... come on Scotland!

Related topics:Scottish RugbyRugbyMurrayfieldEdinburgh
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice