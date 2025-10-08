Why stars are aligning for Scotland to claim first victory over New Zealand at 100-year-old Murrayfield
In March 1925, Murrayfield hosted its first-ever rugby international with Scotland securing a 14-11 victory over England to clinch another historic first: a Grand Slam. As the ground continues its centenary celebrations, rugby fans are being asked to share their favourite memories.
From Bruce Hay’s early try against the mighty All Blacks in 1978 to David Sole’s dogged walk onto the pitch ahead of the 1990 Grand Slam decider against England and Finn Russell's “pass of the century” in 2018, we will all have our favourites. There will also be some rather different memorable moments, like the recent Oasis comeback concert or performances by stars such as Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen and Tina Turner.
However, its 100th birthday does come with a problem. What to get for a (slightly belated) present? But, when you think about it, the answer is obvious.
The year of its birth saw a historic first, so 2025 should be marked with another. In 120 years of trying, Scotland have never beaten the All Blacks. They will have another chance at Murrayfield on November 8. The stars are aligning... come on Scotland!
