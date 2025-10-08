Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In March 1925, Murrayfield hosted its first-ever rugby international with Scotland securing a 14-11 victory over England to clinch another historic first: a Grand Slam. As the ground continues its centenary celebrations, rugby fans are being asked to share their favourite memories.

From Bruce Hay’s early try against the mighty All Blacks in 1978 to David Sole’s dogged walk onto the pitch ahead of the 1990 Grand Slam decider against England and Finn Russell's “pass of the century” in 2018, we will all have our favourites. There will also be some rather different memorable moments, like the recent Oasis comeback concert or performances by stars such as Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen and Tina Turner.

Duhan van der Merwe dives for the corner during the Scotland-Ireland Six Nations game at Murrayfield in February (Picture: Andy Buchanan) | AFP via Getty Images

However, its 100th birthday does come with a problem. What to get for a (slightly belated) present? But, when you think about it, the answer is obvious.