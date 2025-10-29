Why 'stale' Good Morning Scotland's replacement has a lot to live up to

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Any radio show that lasts 52 years has probably earned the right to be treated as a national institution, so the announcement that the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland programme, which first aired in 1973, is to be scrapped is a sad one. Falling ratings – amid accusations it had become “stale” – means this familiar voice will soon fall silent.

Rather than wishing us all a polite “good morning”, its replacement will instead remind us about the supposed ‘most important meal of the day’. Out go GMS presenters Gary Robertson and Laura Maxwell and in come existing BBC journalists Martin Geissler and Laura Maciver to host the new “Radio Scotland Breakfast”, which will apparently be “pacy, informal and informative”.

