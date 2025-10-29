Why 'stale' Good Morning Scotland's replacement has a lot to live up to
Any radio show that lasts 52 years has probably earned the right to be treated as a national institution, so the announcement that the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland programme, which first aired in 1973, is to be scrapped is a sad one. Falling ratings – amid accusations it had become “stale” – means this familiar voice will soon fall silent.
Rather than wishing us all a polite “good morning”, its replacement will instead remind us about the supposed ‘most important meal of the day’. Out go GMS presenters Gary Robertson and Laura Maxwell and in come existing BBC journalists Martin Geissler and Laura Maciver to host the new “Radio Scotland Breakfast”, which will apparently be “pacy, informal and informative”.
Just how different a current affairs programme presented by a man and a woman in the same 6am-9am time-slot can be remains to be seen. But if the show manages to last half as long as GMS, it will have done very well indeed. We wish the new venture well and, rest assured, we will be tuning in when it launches on November 24.
