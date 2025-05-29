Why SNP's reaction to Scotland's 'disappointing' growth figures should worry us all

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As new figures revealed that Scotland’s economy grew by significantly less than the UK’s, Economy Secretary Kate Forbes called for “decisive action” by the UK Government. This is, of course, another way of saying it’s Labour’s fault – that it is they, not the SNP, who need to act – a contention that is, at the very least, open to question.

In the first three months of the year, Scotland’s gross domestic product is estimated to have increased by 0.4 per cent. This compares poorly to 0.7 per cent for the UK as a whole, but is an improvement on the last three months of 2024 when Scotland’s growth was an anaemic 0.1 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kevin Brown, a savings specialist at Scottish Friendly, told Scottish Financial News that the figures were “disappointing but not disastrous”, adding that it “certainly isn’t a signal to panic”.

The governments of Keir Starmer and John Swinney need to have a proper working relationship (Picture: Andy Buchanan/WPA Pool) | Getty Images

Working together ‘absolutely essential’

The return of Forbes to the government last year does appear to have provided it with a greater focus on the economy. However, her complaint that the Scottish Government had only “limited powers” also smacked of blame-shifting. It would be better if she concentrated on utilising the powers that she has and considering whether SNP policies are helping or harming the economy.

In contrast, Labour’s Scotland Office minister, Kirsty McNeill, struck a constructive tone, saying it was “absolutely essential that both governments work together to deliver better jobs, wages and opportunities”.

The need for governments of all sizes to collaborate on ways to improve the economy was stressed by Colin Borland of the Federation of Small Businesses, who said “confidence remains fragile – with more small businesses still expecting things to get worse before they get better – so it needs to be nurtured... growth needs to be everyone’s top priority”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad