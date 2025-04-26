Why SNP's exam-time stress should be greater than the pupils'

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the beginning of exam time, the pressure is on. As pulses race, intestinal butterflies take flight, and beads of sweat trickle across furrowed brows, those prone to nerves may dread the next few weeks.

However, we are not speaking so much of the 132,000 pupils about to sit some two million exam papers. We are confident they will all be as well prepared as their parents’ generation (ahem). No, instead, those with reasons to feel more than a little bit stressed are the people in charge of Scotland’s once-lauded educational system – the politicians.

Exams can be stressful, but the pressure is on the SNP more than the pupils (Picture: David Jones) | PA

Educational attainment has been on the slide in Scotland, and the gap between rich and poor pupils is as wide as it was a decade ago. Last year’s results were worse than those before the cataclysm of Covid, prompting Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth, a former teacher, to admit they were “not good enough”.