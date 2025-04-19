Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SNP ministers have been warned of a looming education crisis after new figures showed a large shortfall in the number of students studying to become secondary school teachers in Scotland.

Just 1,062 graduates enrolled in Professional Graduate Diploma in Education (PGDE) courses for secondary teaching in 2024, against a target of 2,000.

Only 75 students were studying to be maths teachers via a PGDE, compared to the target of 250, while 138 were studying to be English teachers against a target of 248.

A teacher and students in a classroom | PA

Other subjects also showed substantial shortfalls when compared to their targets. For chemistry, 54 students were recorded against a target of 159; for physics, 42 against a target of 131; for biology, 88 against a target of 163; for computing, 16 against a target of 52; and for modern languages, 55 against a target of 138.

History exceeded its target, however, as did drama and PE.

The total number of students studying to become secondary teachers, including at undergraduate level, was 1,333 compared to a target of 2,336, according to provisional figures provided by universities for the October 2024 intake.

In contrast, the intake at primary level exceeded a target of 1,734, with 1,785 enrolling in courses. In total, looking at both primary and secondary, the student teacher intake was 3,118 out of a target of 4,070.

Conservative MSP Miles Briggs, his party’s education spokesman, said: "SNP ministers have presided over the decline of our education system in Scotland over the last 18 years and we now see a crisis brewing in teacher recruitment.

"Students are being asked to step up and fill Scotland’s teacher shortage, yet they’re watching councils lay off teachers due to SNP cuts. It’s no wonder fewer people are choosing this profession. Why train for a job the SNP are undermining at every level?"

The Scottish Government said the figures were indicative and provided by universities at the start of the academic session. It said official statistics from the Higher Education Statistics Agency, covering 2024/25, would become available early next year.

A spokesman said: “Teaching is a rewarding and exciting career, with opportunities to share passion and expertise to inspire young people on their future pathways.

“While it is encouraging that intakes for primary teaching are overall above target, we are taking action to encourage more people into teaching, including in the hardest to fill teaching subjects.

“Local authorities are responsible for the recruitment and deployment of teaching staff and we are providing them with £186.5 million this year as part of an agreement to restore teacher numbers to 2023 levels.

“We will continue to support local authorities to maximise the number of teaching of jobs available, including through the joint Education and Childcare Assurance Board.

“Our teaching bursary scheme provides a £20,000 bursary to career changers wishing to undertake a one-year Postgraduate Diploma in Education in the hardest to fill teaching subjects, including STEM subjects and modern languages.

“We have asked Strategic Board for Teacher Education to develop advice on how to encourage more people into teaching, particularly in subjects that are challenging to fill.”

Figures published at the end of last year showed the total number of school teachers in Scotland fell by 598 between 2023 and 2024.

The shortfall in students studying to become secondary school teachers comes amid an upsurge in violent incidents.

A survey published last month by the NASUWT teachers’ union found nearly half (49 per cent) of female teachers reported physical abuse or violence in the past 12 months.