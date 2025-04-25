Fettes College begins search for new head teacher
Named after its founder, Sir William Fettes, the school opened in 1870 and has around 720 students with over 300 staff. It is the only school in Scotland to offer the option of A-Levels or International Baccalaureate in the Sixth Form and a top ten IB School in the UK. Although it currently serves young people aged 7 – 18, from next academic year it will also open a Pre-Prep and offer places to children from age five.
The Rt Hon Lady Morag Wise, Chair of the Governors, said: “Helen has selflessly devoted herself to Fettes for over 30 years – 19 in a senior leadership role and latterly seven as Head. She has made a significant contribution to the success of this place and her vision for Fettes has steered a path that ensures our students leave Fettes knowing themselves, looking out for others and ready to make a positive mark on their rapidly changing world.
“We are now beginning the work of securing a new Head in partnership with Perrett Laver to ensure we have someone worthy of leading this great school. The Governing Body is seeking a visionary educationalist who will bring energy and experience to the role of Head from September 2026. This is a rare and career-defining opportunity for an outstanding leader.”
Helen Harrison said: “This place; the students and our staff mean the world to me, and it will always be the honour of my life to have led Fettes College and this community. I am immensely proud of our achievements, of seeing my vision for Fettes come to life, ground-breaking facilities under construction; and most importantly our students fulfilling their potential. However, by Founder’s Day next year it will be the right time to pass on this privilege to the next Head. Until that time it is business as usual and I will continue to give this job my absolute all.”