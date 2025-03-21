Why Prince William's visit to Estonia is diplomatic rebuff to Donald Trump

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ukraine War can seem a distant conflict, but Prince William’s visit to Estonia is a reminder of just how close UK troops are to a frontline with Russia. The Prince of Wales is there as Colonel-in-Chief of the Mercian Regiment, which is taking over from the Royal Dragoon Guards as the UK’s contribution to a Nato force designed to deter Russian aggression.

The Prince met young Ukrainian refugees at a school in Tallinn – telling them “Ukrainian resilience is everywhere... you have a very good spirit, very good souls” – and Estonia’s President, Alar Karis.

Prince William meets Estonian President Alar Karis in Tallinn, Estonia (Picture: Suzanne Plunkett/WPA pool) | Getty Images

Karis told him “we really appreciate” the presence of UK troops and, picking up on suggestions some might be redeployed to Ukraine as part of a peacekeeping force, added: “Hopefully some of these troops will stay also.”