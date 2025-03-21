Why Prince William's visit to Estonia is diplomatic rebuff to Donald Trump

Prince of Wales’s trip to Estonia, where he will meet British soldiers stationed there, sends an important message
Scotsman comment
By Scotsman comment
Comment
Published 21st Mar 2025, 06:00 BST

The Ukraine War can seem a distant conflict, but Prince William’s visit to Estonia is a reminder of just how close UK troops are to a frontline with Russia. The Prince of Wales is there as Colonel-in-Chief of the Mercian Regiment, which is taking over from the Royal Dragoon Guards as the UK’s contribution to a Nato force designed to deter Russian aggression.

The Prince met young Ukrainian refugees at a school in Tallinn – telling them “Ukrainian resilience is everywhere... you have a very good spirit, very good souls” – and Estonia’s President, Alar Karis.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Prince William meets Estonian President Alar Karis in Tallinn, Estonia (Picture: Suzanne Plunkett/WPA pool)placeholder image
Prince William meets Estonian President Alar Karis in Tallinn, Estonia (Picture: Suzanne Plunkett/WPA pool) | Getty Images

Karis told him “we really appreciate” the presence of UK troops and, picking up on suggestions some might be redeployed to Ukraine as part of a peacekeeping force, added: “Hopefully some of these troops will stay also.”

Fear of Russian aggression is a fact of life for many of its neighbours. William’s two-day visit is an important one, highlighting the UK’s commitment to Nato – even as Donald Trump undermines the USA’s – in an understated, diplomatic way. If Putin is allowed to roll over Ukraine, Estonia and William’s Mercians could be next.

Related topics:UkraineDonald TrumpRussiaVladimir Putin
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice