Why Prince William's visit to Estonia is diplomatic rebuff to Donald Trump
The Ukraine War can seem a distant conflict, but Prince William’s visit to Estonia is a reminder of just how close UK troops are to a frontline with Russia. The Prince of Wales is there as Colonel-in-Chief of the Mercian Regiment, which is taking over from the Royal Dragoon Guards as the UK’s contribution to a Nato force designed to deter Russian aggression.
The Prince met young Ukrainian refugees at a school in Tallinn – telling them “Ukrainian resilience is everywhere... you have a very good spirit, very good souls” – and Estonia’s President, Alar Karis.
Karis told him “we really appreciate” the presence of UK troops and, picking up on suggestions some might be redeployed to Ukraine as part of a peacekeeping force, added: “Hopefully some of these troops will stay also.”
Fear of Russian aggression is a fact of life for many of its neighbours. William’s two-day visit is an important one, highlighting the UK’s commitment to Nato – even as Donald Trump undermines the USA’s – in an understated, diplomatic way. If Putin is allowed to roll over Ukraine, Estonia and William’s Mercians could be next.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.