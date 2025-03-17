Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having the privilege of attending the United Nations in New York last week, it was difficult not to pick up on the international mood and America’s attitude to Trump 2.0. I was there for three days of the UN’s Commission on the Status of Women (CSW), with the UK Parliament’s Women and Equalities Select Committee.

And while it was not on the agenda or even close to the topics being discussed, “the Donald’s” influence hung over everything like a cloud. In meetings with non-governmental organisations from across the globe, and support groups for women in various countries, the end of US aid and the vacuum it has created were always high on the list of concerns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The undercurrent was the increasing concern about the international tension which his return to the White House has created. News bulletins were dominated by a US media apparently concerned and confused in equal measure by his every pronouncement.

At the United Nations when Christine Jardine was there, Donald Trump's influence hung over everything like a cloud (Picture: Andrew Harnik) | Getty Images

The most tangible evidence for me of the change in the temperature of international relations came in a session in the Security Council taking place completely apart from the business of the Commission.

In it, those of us allowed into the chamber heard a briefing from the EU to the Security Council which demonstrated clearly that the shift in emphasis in our own foreign policy is not only reflected elsewhere, but welcomed across Europe. Comments from the Danish, French and EU commissioners made it clear that Europeans are of one mind on international relations.

Back in the CSW we saw it clearly too. Yes, there was concern that our own overseas aid budget has been cut, but the welcome that was extended to all of us from the UK, and most especially Baroness Harman, newly appointed Envoy for Women and Girls, felt significant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the former deputy Labour leader outlined her mission to work with agencies across the world, there was relief approaching joy in the conference hall that the UK was not following our traditional ally out of the world’s support network. The respect in which she was held by everyone at the event helped strengthen that confidence.

I was lucky enough to speak at an event organised by the French Parliament with government representatives from much of Europe and beyond. The feeling of common purpose was evident there too. In the heart of the Big Apple I felt little, if any, American interest.

Everywhere I looked, everything I heard conjured up that image from the first days of this new international order: Keir Starmer with French President Emmanuel Macron on his right and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky on his left.

Britain and France standing with those who live with daily fear of the Russian Federation. Upholding international law. There was a feeling of coherence and commitment to each other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Something perhaps epitomised by the EU representative when she quoted former Estonian President Lennart Meri to the Security Council: “International law is the nuclear weapon of the smaller state.” It is their protection, and it is becoming increasingly clear that, for much of the world, it is no longer the United States to whom they will look to uphold it.

Instead, it is us and our European allies to whom they are turning.