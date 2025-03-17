Canada's soldiers fought and died with ours. Now we must stand with Canada against Trump

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elbows up. It’s a two-word phrase you might not have heard before, but you will see more of it now, particularly if you follow any Canadians on social media.

‘Elbows up’ is a rallying cry inspired by Canadian ice hockey legend Gordie Howe. It conjures the image of someone standing, ready to defend themselves, fists in front of their face, poised to fight back against perceived threats. That pretty much sums up the whole of Canada right now.

Donald Trump’s repeated references to recent Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as ‘governor’ of America’s ‘51st state’, initially felt like disrespectful banter. But the imposition of Draconian tariffs has heralded a brutal trade war, which Trump administration officials have stated will only end if Canada agrees to join the union.

It’s well documented that the Trump regime is ‘flooding the zone’ with outrageous executive orders and suggestions of intent. ‘Take Trump seriously, but not literally’ analysts used to say of the Orange One’s first term in office, but the moves against their northern neighbour now feel alarmingly real.

Sanctioned by the Kremlin

Trump, Vice-President JD Vance and their sidekick Elon Musk offend me every day and on almost every level. They ape Putin’s talking points on Ukraine, they are rolling back on hard won rights and freedoms for minority groups and they are closing off any free speech which doesn’t conform to their own alt-right world view. We should all be offended by all of it.

My personal reaction to these obscenities is indeed personal. My family and I hosted a Ukrainian refugee at our home for nine months, I’m sanctioned by the Kremlin for my efforts to uncover Russian interest and influence in Scotland, and the LGBT+ friends and family members in my life can see where Trump is taking the world.

But I’m also Canadian. My mother left Vancouver Island in the 1960s to study English at Edinburgh University and never went back. She's lived in the UK for decades but when we were little, she obtained Canadian citizenship for each of her children and we are proud dual nationals. Indeed, my little sister is now vice-president of Vancouver Science World, having emigrated there several years ago.

Canadian Bacon

I love going back to Canada, the vibe is very similar to Scotland, the people are cheerful and scrupulously polite – to the point of mockery in popular culture.

The 1995 Michael Moore movie Canadian Bacon sees actor John Candy whipped up by a frenzy of televised anti-Canadian sentiment before embarking on an almost solo invasion of Canada. He is pulled over by the Mounties almost immediately, but only because the provocative phrase “Eat my shorts, Canada!” daubed on the side of his truck is only in English. Parts of Canada have bilingual requirements so they let him on his way once he has appended the French translation (Mange mon briefs Canada!) beneath.

The point is, Canadians don’t anger easily, they will go to great lengths to avoid conflict, but they will never back down from a fight. Trump’s going to learn that the hard way.

After Trump's outrages, if you tune in to any sporting fixture between the two countries, the US anthem will be drowned out by a chorus of Canadian disapproval. Likewise just look at the revival of the Lib Dem’s sister party, the Canadian Liberals. As recently as January, polls suggested they were in trouble, now they are absolutely surging. Why? Because Pierre Poilievre, the Conservative leader, who looked certain to take power, had styled himself as the Canadian Trump.

Starmer should visit Ottawa

Canada is arguably our closest ally within the Commonwealth, the bones of Canadian soldiers lie side by side with those of British infantrymen in the foreign fields of Flanders and Normandy. They have stood unquestioningly beside the United Kingdom in solidarity in the darkest hours of our national story. It’s time for us to stand beside them.

In addition to the meeting between Canada’s new Prime Minister Mark Carney today, Keir Starmer should signal British support for Canadian sovereignty by visiting Ottawa and offering the hand of friendship to the new premier – he's already well known in London having served impressively as governor of the Bank of England. That should be coupled with a joint press conference as effusive as the one Starmer had with Trump. The world should be left in no doubt that the UK stands full square with our Canadian cousins.

Then there’s the royal dimension. Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth held a special place in her heart for Canada, visiting it more than any other Commonwealth country. I understand that affection for the country is shared by King Charles. That matters.

Canadian-Scottish kinship

Trump has a particular and profound respect for the British Royal Family. He also seems obsessed with equating geopolitics to some kind of card game. Well, if it is a card game, we hold a King in our hand and that reality provides a unique source of leverage to influence Trump’s world view.

As distasteful as a state visit is to me, and I struggle not to gag at the thought of it, it does provide an opportunity for His Majesty to appeal to Trump, both on Ukraine and on America’s deteriorating relationship with Canada. We should grasp that opportunity with both hands.

There are almost as many Canadians who claim Scottish heritage as there are Scots in Scotland. These people are our kin.

They have stood beside us through war and crisis and they’ve done so with a smile. Now is the time for us to begin to repay the considerable debt we owe them. In expanding trading links, in deepening our cultural exchanges and in stating proudly on the biggest stage that we can find, that Canada is not for sale. Elbows up.