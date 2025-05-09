CalMac shelves 'shock' 20% ferries cut on its busiest route - for now

Proposed reduction was prompted by safety concerns over passengers and vehicles boarding and disembarking simultaneously

CalMac has not ruled out introducing a proposed 20 per cent cut in ferry sailings between Largs and Cumbrae next year after the plan was criticised as an “attack on island life”.

The ferry operator on Thursday shelved introducing the proposed reduction this summer.

The decision came just hours after ministers awarded the Scottish Government firm a new ten-year, £3.9 billion contract that will require it to “ensure services can best meet local needs and wants”.

However, the proposal could be revised for next year's timetable after the cut was considered on its busiest route to give more time for passengers and vehicles to board and disembark safely.

CalMac said drivers making multiple bookings to keep their travel options open meant there were empty spaces for vehicles on "fully-booked" sailings. Picture: John Devlin | John Devlin/The Scotsman

It follows “near misses” such as a motor home nearly hitting a foot passenger last month.

Ferry crews are also concerned the volume of traffic on the Clyde route, which carries more than 700,000 people and 195,000 cars a year, makes the five-minute turn-around time not achievable.

CalMac had proposed increasing this to ten minutes, reducing sailings by ten a day in each direction. But following protests, the ferry operator has postponed any changes until at least next summer.

Angus Campbell, chair of the Cumbrae Ferry Users Group, said people in Millport, the island’s main settlement had been “shocked and dismayed” by the plans, which he said were “wholly unacceptable”.

He feared increased queues, which he said had stretched to more than two hours for vehicles over the May bank holiday last weekend, and reputational damage to the island, which would deter visitors.

Mr Campbell said: “This is not just a scheduling change - it’s an attack on island life.”

An industry source said: “There is a genuine risk around current turn-around, most recently evidenced on April 8 involving a motorhome and a foot passenger, recorded as a near miss.

“Skippers have raised concerns that the five-minute turnaround is not achievable and they are unable to deploy the ramps and carry out traffic movements in that timeframe.

“Both port and vessel staff are under pressure to load the vessel and operate safely, which on occasions has resulted in the ships operating to timetable, but not being able to load a full car deck and leaving with available capacity.

“Operating in this way has caused frustration for customers who are experiencing increased wait time and staff who cannot utilise the full capacity of the vessel.”

West Scotland Liberal Democrat MSP Jamie Greene, whose Parliamentary office overlooks Largs ferry terminal, said: “It's hard to see why these changes are still being bandied around in the face of fierce opposition.

“Reducing frequency surely will only exacerbate this problem further.

“Businesses and islanders on Cumbrae have contacted me in absolute fury at the proposal.

“Writing to me in their droves, they describe the proposal as ludicrous and ridiculous.

"CalMac must do two things: Consult with islanders affected by proposed changes ahead of mooting them on the table as the backlash this week proves testament to the importance of involving islanders

“Secondly, I’d love to see the economic and social island impact assessments that go with decisions like these.

“All public agencies are required to carry out their duties under the Islands Act 2018, which I worked on, to ensure that decisions are not to the detriment of island life.

"Calmac have to restore trust with islanders on Cumbrae and judging the events of this week they have some work to do.”

A CalMac spokesperson said: "Following further discussion since the proposal was shared, we can confirm we will not implement any changes to the timetable this summer.

“Any further changes will only be considered as part of the usual timetable consultation process for next summer at the earliest.