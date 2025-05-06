Watch: Unique drone footage tour of CalMac's newest ferry Glen Sannox

Ten-minute footage includes behind-the-scenes areas on the Glen Sannox, such as engine room

New drone footage filmed inside Glen Sannox provides a unique tour of CalMac’s brand new ferry, including behind the scenes views of its bridge and evacuation slide.

The ten-minute film was released on Tuesday by shipbuilders Ferguson Marine Port Glasgow to “showcase the state-of-the-art interiors designed for passenger comfort coupled with cutting-edge engineering that powers the first liquefied natural gas-fuelled (LNG) ferry built in the UK.”

Colourful luggage storage aboard Glen Sannox | John Devlin/The Scotsman

The fly-through film whisks the viewer through the ferry’s multiple seating areas, cafes and galley, along its two vehicle decks and into the two vast engine rooms and engineers’ workshops.

There is also footage of the evacuation system being tested, including the slide down to emergency rafts where workers are seen seated, kitted out in life jackets.

Shot by videographer Steve McIntosh, it comes nearly four months after the hugely-delayed ferry entered passenger service in January on the main Arran route to Brodick, from Troon in South Ayrshire.

The vessel is CalMac’s second largest after Loch Seaforth on its Ullapool-Stornoway route and can carry 852 passengers and 127 cars.

Problems installing its LNG system contributed to the massive delays to its completion in November - six and a half years late and four times over budget.

The Scotsman revealed on Friday that a crack in the ferry’s hull which forced it out of service for two days in March may have been caused by vibration damaging a weld seam.

CalMac said it had taken measures to mitigate the problem and further investigations into the root cause were underway.

However, the operator said such issues were “not uncommon” in new vessels.

Ferguson Marine is still completing sister ferry Glen Rosa for the same route.

It is due to be handed over in September but there has been speculation this may be extended to as late as next March.