Why Loch Ness Monster sceptics need to come up with another excuse for sightings

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We all know what the Loch Ness Monster looks like, even if we’ve never actually seen it ourselves. Clearly, it is a serpentine creature that undulates across water, creating three or so loops above the surface.

However, according to ‘science’, this would be a “biological impossibility”. Quod erat demonstrandum, Nessie doesn’t exist and it’s all just made-up nonsense. Case closed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Or is it? According to new research by St Andrews University, only 1.5 per cent of possible Nessie sightings talk about seeing loops or hoops, suggesting the people making the reports have not been influenced by traditional imagery dating back to the 1500s.

A famous photograph of the Loch Ness Monster from 1934, which later turned out to be a hoax (Picture: Keystone) | Getty Images

“This insight supports the contention that the majority of eyewitness reports are actually based on some underlying physical reality,” the researchers wrote before adding, rather disappointingly, “even if not representing an actual encounter with an unknown species”.