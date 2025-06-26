Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 50,000 ewes have “disappeared” from estates across the Highlands in the past decade, the National Sheep Association (NSA) has said.

The figures were shared in an exploratory survey of 51 estates, led by the NSA. Respondents included contractors in the sheep farming industry such as shearers and hauliers who often count numbers in flocks.

The NSA said one respondent claimed within a ten mile radius of Killin, at Loch Tay, “at least 19,000 sheep have gone in the last ten years”.

Sheep provide their own benefits to the environment, including grazing vegetation to help reduce fire risk and maintaining certain habitats, including land for wildflowers, the NSA said. Picture: Getty Images

A common reason cited in the survey as to why flock numbers have shrunk or completely removed from estates were for either rewilding purposes, regenerative projects or forestry creation.

NSA chairman Peter Myles said: “The figures are a stark reminder that money talks, and the rent upland sheep farming businesses can pay is insignificant compared to carbon offsetting income. It is worth noting that one flock on Skye gave up because of sea eagle predation.

“We cannot blame the estate for wanting to diversify income and future-proof itself. It is government policy nationally and internationally that we question.”

Mr Myles said the declining sheep numbers also threatened specialist rural skills, including sheep dog training and hefting, a traditional way of managing animals on large areas of communal grazing.

He added: “A smaller flock can deliver eco-system services and keep farming skills alive, while fitting around a mosaic of upland habitats.

“It’s important to strike a balance, and running a smaller flock that can still help sequester carbon in grassland, create habitat for ground-nesting birds and produce maternal genetics, nutritious food and sustainable fibre is far better than no livestock at all.”

The NSA said grazing animals, including sheep on the hill, can help reduce wildfire risk by reducing fuel load, a term used to describe an increase in vegetation on the ground that can be a fire risk.

Eleanor Kay, senior policy advisor at Scottish Land & Estates, said: “Expectations of Scotland’s land have changed dramatically over the past decade, with demands for food production, nature restoration and carbon sequestration all rising – alongside the need to support rural jobs and communities.

“We strongly back the livestock sector, but these findings reinforce the need for clarity and long-term certainty from government when it comes to agricultural support. Right now, the risk is too high for many farming businesses to invest or even stay afloat.

“Carbon accounting must also reflect the realities of livestock systems. We have continuously called for improvements in this area and a shift in accounting to recognise methane’s shorter lifespan compared to fossil fuels would offer a more accurate and balanced approach – and play a crucial role in securing the future of sustainable livestock farming in Scotland.”

Scottish Conservative MSP Tim Eagle, who is also a sheep farmer, said the NSA figures were “deeply alarming”.

Sheep farmer and MSP Tim Eagle | Supplied

“As a sheep farmer, I know the importance of maintaining flock numbers and I recognise than contrary to what some would have you believe, sheep can be really beneficial to biodiversity,” he said.

He said the Scottish Government’s “lack of clarity” as to what future agriculture support would look like was limiting investment and “sending livestock numbers spiralling down”.

“It is time for ministers to finally act on this worrying survey to guarantee many farms and other related businesses do not just disappear overnight and to protect historic communities,” he said.

Agriculture minister Jim Fairlie said the Scottish Government was committed to maintaining direct payments, a pre-Brexit subsidy system that has been phased out by other UK governments, but which the National Farmers Union Scotland campaigned to keep for farmer security.

“We recognise that there are challenges facing sheep farmers and that flock numbers have declined,” he said.