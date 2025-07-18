Why Labour must act over democratic scandal of 750,000 people robbed of their vote

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After the requirement for people to have photographic identification in order to vote was first put to the test in local council elections in England in 2023, the then Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg lambasted his own government in no uncertain terms.

“Parties that try and gerrymander end up finding their clever scheme comes back to bite them – as dare I say we found by insisting on voter ID for elections,” he told the National Conservatism conference. “We found the people who didn’t have ID were elderly and they by and large voted Conservative, so we made it hard for our own voters and we upset a system that worked perfectly well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some had believed voter ID – apparently introduced to address the extremely rare problem of people voting fraudulently in someone else’s name – would reduce the number of poor people able to vote and disproportionately affect Labour. However, regardless of which party suffered the most, it’s crystal clear that it prevented vast numbers of people from exercising their democratic rights.

In a democracy, the more people who are able to vote, the better (Picture: Glyn Kirk) | AFP via Getty Images

According to the Electoral Commission, around 750,000 people were unable to vote at the last general election because of a lack of ID. Something needed to be done and the government has now announced a number of proposals.

These include increasing the number of acceptable forms to include bank cards and automated voter registration, already used in Canada and Australia. The government will also press ahead with its manifesto commitment to reduce the voting age to 16.

According to Keir Starmer, 16-year-olds are old enough to pay tax, so should have a say in how it’s spent – ie, no taxation without representation. Conservative shadow communities minister Paul Holmes pointed out that 16-year-olds are unable to buy a lottery ticket or alcohol or “even stand in the elections they're voting in”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Scotland’s experience of lowering the voting age has been largely uncontroversial and, in cynical times, an injection of youthful enthusiasm would do no harm. The important point is that these changes will all increase the number of people able to vote.