Voting ID rules - how to vote in Scotland

All voters need to show photographic ID when they go to vote on July 4.

For most Scots, the general election on 4 July will be the first time they need to show ID when casting their vote.

All voters need to show photographic ID before they can get their hands on a ballot paper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So, what counts as ID, and how will it work at the polling station?

What counts as photographic ID?

The two most common forms that can be used are photographic driving licences and passports.

Provisional driving licences and licences issued by an EU country, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein, the Isle of Man or any of the Channel islands are also accepted.

Similarly passports issued by an EU country, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein or a Commonwealth country will be accepted.

Other acceptable IDs include a PASS card, a blue badge, a biometric residence permit, a defence identity card, or a Northern Ireland electoral identity card.

National identity cards issued by the EU, Norway, Iceland or Liechtenstein will be accepted.

Travel passes such as bus passes, Oyster cards and Scottish national entitlement cards are also accepted.

What if my ID has expired?

Expired IDs will be accepted, as long as the photograph still looks like you.

What if someone is voting for me by proxy?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A proxy vote is when someone you trust goes to the polling station and votes on your behalf.

Emergency proxies can be applied for up until 5pm on 4 July if you are unwell or are called into work unexpectedly.

Your proxy will need to show their ID when they vote for you - they do not need to take your ID.

What if I have no ID?

Those who have no photographic ID need to produce a voter authority certificate to be able to vote.

The deadline to apply for a voter authority certificate has already passed.

What if I forget my ID?

If you forget your ID, you will be asked to go back home and come back to the polling station with it.

You will be able to come back to the polling station as long as it is before the polls close at 10pm.

If there is a queue, you will still be able to vote as long as you are in the queue by 10pm.

Do I need to bring anything else with me?

No - stationery is provided for you at the polling station.