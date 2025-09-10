Why Keir Starmer's new mission is vitally important to Scotland

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Addressing his new-look Cabinet, Keir Starmer did not quite claim that Labour had “fixed the foundations” as they set out to do on winning last year’s election, but he almost did. Instead, the Prime Minister sensibly avoided declaring ‘mission accomplished’, which would have been a highly contentious claim, but still said they were moving on to a different task – one of “national renewal”.

The new message underlines the growing sense of urgency to demonstrate tangible benefits of a Labour government. Should the failure to do this to any significant extent continue, it risks cementing the impression in voters’ minds that they are incompetent or uncaring or worse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Echoing the current nationalist zeitgeist, Starmer told his Cabinet ministers: "You are the right people to heed the patriotic call to lift up our country and take it forward to national renewal for millions of working people.”

However, he also took a well-aimed swipe at nationalistic populists, saying: “We're up against those that feed off the politics of grievance, those that do not want problems to be fixed, because if the problems are fixed, their reason to exist, their politics, ceases to have any role in our society."

Keir Starmer urged his newly reshuffled Cabinet to do their patriotic duty and lead a process of 'national renewal' (Picture: Toby Melville) | PA

Bread and butter issues

Starmer almost certainly had Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party in mind, but he could easily have been talking about the SNP as well. Both use nationalism as a means to win popular support, and a substitute for credible and effective policies on ‘bread and butter’ issues like the NHS, education and the economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The problem for Labour in Scotland is that while Starmer and co may think they have four years to turn things around, next year’s Scottish Parliament election will likely hinge on their track record. If they continue in their current vein, both the SNP and Reform will benefit, almost regardless of how well Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and his colleagues perform in the campaign.