New Home Secretary vows to do “whatever it takes” to stop small boats crossings amid discussions with “Five Eyes” allies

The SNP has accused Sir Keir Starmer of being “scared of Nigel Farage” after the new Home Secretary said the UK could suspend visas for countries that do not agree to returns deals for migrants.

In her third full day in the job, Shabana Mahmood vowed to do "whatever it takes" to stop small boat crossings and revealed discussions with Britain's "Five Eyes" allies - America, Australia , New Zealand and Canada - on "co-ordinated action" to tackle irregular migration.

At a meeting with ministers from the alliance in London , she said: "For us, that means including possibly the cutting of visas in the future."

She added: "We do expect countries to play ball, play by the rules, and if one of your citizens has no right to be in our country, you do need to take them back."

Her announcement follows a pledge by Reform UK to use a combination of financial incentives and sanctions, including possible visa restrictions, to secure returns agreements as part of a commitment to deport 600,000 people over five years.

The SNP’s foreign affairs spokesperson Stephen Gethins said: "Westminster is being dragged down a path by Nigel Farage that will see us gearing up to strike deals with the Taliban over a logical deal with our European neighbours.

"Before Brexit, the Dublin Regulation provided a safe and legal means of returning migrants whose applications were rejected - Keir Starmer agreed with me on that last week, but he's too scared of Nigel Farage to do the right thing and rejoin.

"Scotland's needs a fair immigration system that works for everyone, not one steeped in a toxic language and dogma that demonises some of the most vulnerable people in the world."

But Ms Mahmood insisted this was "a Labour Government with Labour policy" and said the proposal had been under consideration "for some time".

She added: "As Home Secretary, I have one priority. I have to secure our borders and I will do whatever it takes to get the job done."

Ms Mahmood made her comments during her first major engagement as Home Secretary following last week's reshuffle, hosting talks with the Five Eyes nations at the Honourable Artillery Company in London .

She was joined by US secretary of homeland security Kristi Noem, Canadian public safety minister Gary Anandasangaree, Australian home affairs minister Tony Burke and New Zealand minister Judith Collins.

All five nations signed up to an agreement on Monday that will see closer co-operation on tackling irregular migration and returning people with no right to remain in any of the allied countries.

The agreement also provides a route for potential collective action by the Five Eyes countries on migration in the future.

The meeting also came on the day after it was confirmed more than 30,000 people had crossed the Channel in small boats so far in 2025, a record for this point in the year.

Some 1,097 people arrived in the UK in 17 boats on Saturday, bringing the total in 2025 so far to 30,100 - a record for this point in a year.

The figure is 37 per cent up on this point last year (22,028) and also 37 per cent higher than at this stage in 2023 (21,918).

But the UK issues relatively few visas to countries whose citizens make up the bulk of irregular entries into the UK.

While people from Afghanistan , Eritrea , Iran , Sudan and Syria together account for 55 per cent of irregular migration to the UK, citizens of those countries receive just 3 per cent of visas issued for legal entry.

Downing Street declined to specify which countries could face visa restrictions for not co-operating with efforts to return their citizens, but said the agreement was "another tool in our armoury" that would "increase accountability on countries who don't engage".

Ministers are examining using military bases to house asylum seekers in "temporary but adequate" accommodation as Sir Keir Starmer tries to get a grip on the migrants crisis, while Ms Mahmood pledged to go "further and faster" on dealing with the issue.

She also said the Government would look to bring forward proposals to change domestic legislation and guidance on how the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) is implemented in the UK, saying the "balance" between human rights and secure borders "isn't in the right place at the moment".

‘Leading role’ on ECHR

Ms Mahmood went on to say that other members of the ECHR were looking to Britain to play a "leading role" in reforming the convention, which entered into force in 1953.

She said: "Other countries are struggling with the challenges of mass migration, maintaining our borders, and I think that this is a useful time for us to have a refreshed conversation, and I'm confident we can make more progress."

Reform has already pledged to leave the ECHR entirely, along with other international conventions it regards as preventing "mass deportations", while Kemi Badenoch has asked her shadow attorney general to examine the practicalities of leaving ahead of the Conservative Party conference next month.

But Ms Mahmood reiterated that Labour would not be looking to leave the Convention, saying this would have "other consequences that we think are not in our national interest".

Conservative shadow home secretary Chris Philp said: "It's about time this Labour Government now stopped talking tough and started acting tough. Any country that won't take back its own citizens who have committed a criminal offence in the UK or who have no right to be here should see visa issuance suspended.

"But all we get from Labour are tough words. I urged them to immediately use the powers which the last government created some months ago, but nothing has happened.