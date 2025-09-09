Why Labour risks falling into same immigration trap that wrecked the Tories

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“As Home Secretary, I have one priority. I have to secure our borders and I will do whatever it takes to get the job done.” Following Keir Starmer’s reshuffle in the wake of Angela Rayner’s resignation, Shabana Mahmood clearly wanted to create an impression that she’d hit the ground running.

Someone should have reminded her that among an array of important duties, the Home Office is responsible for stopping terrorist attacks, so she must necessarily have more than a single priority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mahmood also held talks with the UK’s “Five Eyes” allies – the US, Australia , New Zealand and Canada – about taking “co-ordinated action” to tackle irregular migration and issued a warning that visas for countries which do not agree to migrant returns deals could be suspended.

Small-boat crossings of the English Channel must be stopped but people also need a legal way to claim asylum in this country (Picture: Carl Court) | Getty Images

Stopping the boats

These days, a tough stance on borders and migration appears to be a political necessity. And no one would disagree that stopping organised criminals sending desperate people across the English Channel in flimsy rubber boats, at risk of their lives, is the right thing to do. But ensuring there are legal routes for refugees to claim asylum is equally important.

Small-boat crossings have become an icon of an increasingly toxic debate, wrongly persuading large numbers of people that most migrants are here illegally, when they actually represent a fraction of those arriving in the UK with a visa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Particularly in Scotland, businesses have spoken of the need for immigration to continue with Dr Liz Cameron, of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce, describing it earlier this year as “not a choice but an economic necessity”. Universities also need the income provided by overseas students and the NHS and care sector need them to fill job vacancies.

Unfortunately, such realities are being overshadowed to an alarming extent. Labour risks falling into a similar trap as the Conservatives, talking tough about ‘defending our borders’ and thereby increasing the size of the anti-immigration constituency, while pragmatically allowing it to continue at levels such voters consider unacceptable.