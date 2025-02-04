Why Keir Starmer has no choice but to pick EU over US if trade war gets serious
As Keir Starmer became the first UK Prime Minister since Brexit to join a gathering of European Union leaders, the talk of the steamie was Donald Trump, his tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China, and his threats to do the same to the EU.
As for the UK, we appear to be lower down on his agenda, with the US President saying that while trade between the two countries was “out of line”, the situation could be “worked out”.
Speaking at a press conference, Starmer clearly realised he must try to walk a fine line. It was “really important that we work with both [the EU and the US] and we don't see it as an either/or", he said, noting the "huge amount of trade between the US and the UK, as we have with the EU".
A united front
Ideally, the UK will be able to avoid incurring Trump’s wrath and the swingeing tariffs he may impose on our exports as a result. But, at the same time, Starmer must retain good relations with the EU in order to remove some of Brexit’s barriers to trade.
However, if a US-EU trade war breaks out, the UK may eventually have to pick a side. And there is no question that Starmer should pick the EU.
Commenting on suggestions the UK should deal with Trump, former Conservative Cabinet minister Rory Stewart wrote on social media: “The idea that the UK should go cap in hand to Trump hoping he will play ‘fair’ seems a little optimistic. Trump wants individual countries to plead for special treatment. Instead they should form a united front and respond together.”
This is the principled stance but also the only one the UK can realistically take if push comes to shove. Unless he manages to change or subvert the US constitution, Trump will only be in office for four years.
He is also an unreliable ally. Even if the UK kowtowed to his demands, it’s entirely possible we would face the same fate as Canada at some point. Banking on his friendship risks leaving the UK feeling decidedly lonely.
